Government of Canada invests in 7,700 world-class researchers and projects across the country

Funding supports groundbreaking research in key branches of science, engineering and humanities

MONTRÉAL, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's world-class researchers and institutions play a critical role in finding solutions to major challenges and advancing a resilient and sustainable future. Investments in talent, trainees, institutions and infrastructure drive innovation and help create a better future for all Canadians and people around the world.

Today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced support for 7,700 researchers and research projects all across Canada. Over $1.7 billion in funding has been allocated to researchers and students, which reflects the government's steadfast support for Canada's research community.

This funding, part of the $16 billion invested in science and research since 2016, is being distributed to recipients through grants, scholarships, fellowships and other programs. It will support the acquisition of the state-of-the-art tools and infrastructure needed by researchers to advance their discoveries and innovations. It will also spur a new generation of researchers in their pursuit of excellence, while building an inclusive research community that reflects Canada's diversity and promotes an equitable future for all. The investment will also further efforts to attract and retain exceptional talent and promote domestic and international collaboration that strengthens Canada as a global leader in finding solutions to major challenges.

The funding is distributed across the country through:

Quotes

"Congratulations to top-tier researchers who will get a boost through this vital funding to take their projects to the next level. Our Government is proud to support future generations by enabling students and postdoctoral researchers to acquire and hone the skills and knowledge they need to excel in their challenging fields. Their pioneering research will further establish Canada's position as a global leader in innovation while helping to drive our economy and achieve our shared vision of a brighter, healthier future for all Canadians."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Congratulations to all the recipients of these grants, awards and scholarships. Our government is pleased to invest in your diverse array of health, natural sciences and engineering, and humanities and social sciences research projects. Your ideas, passion, and hard work, as well as the evidence you uncover, will be instrumental in improving the health and quality of life of people in Canada and around the world."

– The Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health

"When we invest in science and innovation, we are investing in our well-being and prosperity. Our researchers continue to distinguish themselves internationally and, by supporting them, we are helping them to continue to improve our quality of life, fight climate change and inspire the next generation of researchers, here in Quebec, across the country and around the world."

- The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant

"The breakthroughs and innovations created by Canada's diverse and talented research community improve the quality of life for Canadians today and for future generations. I am immensely proud that we are able to continue supporting research excellence at all stages, from students all the way through to established leaders. The investments made through these federally funded research programs are vital for developing solutions to our local, national and global challenges, and they will pay dividends for years to come."

– Professor Alejandro Adem, President, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada and Chair of the Canada Research Coordinating Committee

Quick facts

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow @CDNScience on social media for Canadian science news: X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Audrey Champoux, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]