Building a strong economy to reinforce the metropolis's economic appeal.

MONTRÉAL, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Today, Carlos Leitão, Member of Parliament for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, announced $7M in funding for Montréal International to strengthen the Greater Montréal area's ability to attract, welcome and guide international investments.

Mr. Leitão proceeded with this announcement while participating in the unveiling of Montréal International's 2025 results. In a climate of intense global competition to attract foreign direct investment and international organizations, the Government of Canada is reaffirming its willingness to build a strong, innovative, resilient economy.

Thanks to the investment by the Government of Canada and its other financial partners, Montréal International will continue to coordinate prospecting initiatives and to offer specialized services to foreign businesses and international organizations, for their establishment as well as their growth and maintenance in the region. These federal investments, in partnership with other stakeholders, have enabled Montréal International to create 3720 jobs across the city in 2025 alone. Montréal International's efforts will target strategic sectors for the Canadian economy, in line with Government of Canada priorities, including defence and aerospace, life sciences, clean technology, and information technology and artificial intelligence.

Each year, the establishment and growth of foreign businesses in the Greater Montréal area generate significant economic benefits and support the creation and maintenance of thousands of jobs. The Government of Canada will continue to make these strategic investments to build the strongest economy in the G7.

Quotes

"In a highly competitive global environment, it is essential to support organizations in Montréal's ecosystem that showcase the metropolis's multiple assets on the international stage. By investing to assist Montréal International, we are strengthening the Greater Montréal area's appeal and attracting foreign investment that makes it possible to create quality jobs and strengthen industrial competitiveness. Together, we are building a strong, reliable Canadian economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"The work done by Montréal International generates benefits well beyond the Greater Montréal area's borders. By attracting foreign investment to the metropolitan region, we are fostering the growth of businesses that are part of these value chains, helping to create and maintain jobs across all Quebec regions. Moreover, Montréal International is a key collaborator supporting the Government of Canada's priorities aimed at building a strong, sustainable economy. In fact, we are proud to highlight its 30th anniversary and its exceptional contribution to Montréal's drawing power."

Carlos Leitão, Member of Parliament for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"For nearly 30 years, Montréal International has been acting with conviction to generate wealth in the metropolitan region by focusing on international connections. This support reaffirms the strategic importance of attracting foreign investment, while also recognizing our teams' know-how in targeting the most promising projects for our economy. We are mobilized, committed and ready to deliver."

Stéphane Paquet, President and CEO, Montréal International

Quick facts

In 2025, Montréal International guided 54 projects representing $2.628B in investments and the creation of 3720 jobs.

The funding from CED has been granted under the Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP), which aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated link

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]