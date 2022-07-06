Rural communities throughout the province to benefit from increased connectivity to high-speed Internet

OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, together with René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska–Restigouche, announced $55 million in funding for Rogers and Xplornet to bring high-speed Internet to nearly 11,000 households in several rural, remote and Indigenous communities across New Brunswick. Project details will be announced over the coming months.

Today's announcement builds on the Government of Canada's progress toward making sure that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026. As we work to rebuild from the pandemic, the Government of Canada will continue to make investments in infrastructure to build strong communities and a more competitive and resilient Canada for everyone.

Quotes

"We need to close the connectivity gap and ensure that every nook and cranny of New Brunswick has access to reliable high-speed Internet. Today's announcement of $55 million in new federal funding to connect nearly 11,000 households in rural communities throughout the province is a milestone for New Brunswickers. Investments like these from the federal government and the private sector are helping to create jobs, improve access to health care and online learning services, and keep us connected to our loved ones. The Government of Canada will continue to make investments like these to help achieve our national target of connecting 98% of Canadians by 2026 and 100% by 2030."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Canadians need access to affordable, reliable Internet infrastructure. Today's announcement demonstrates that our government is ensuring that the majority of rural New Brunswick residents have access to high-speed Internet services and is making every effort to see that all households are connected in the near future."

– René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska–Restigouche

"We know connectivity is essential to participate in the digital economy, access education and stay in touch with loved ones. We are proud to be working alongside the Government of Canada to bring connectivity to more residents and businesses in New Brunswick."

– Robert Dépatie, President and Chief Operating Officer, Home and Business, Rogers Communications

"Xplornet has been leading rural broadband connectivity in our home province of New Brunswick for nearly 20 years. The Government of Canada's goal of connecting 100% of New Brunswick to high-speed Internet aligns with our unwavering commitment to connect rural New Brunswickers to what matters most. We're delighted to work with Minister Hutchings on this transformative project."

– Jeff Burlock, Executive Vice President and Co-founder, Xplornet Communications Inc.

Quick facts

The projects announced today are receiving $55 million in Government of Canada funding to bring high-speed Internet to nearly 11,000 households throughout New Brunswick .

in Government of funding to bring high-speed Internet to nearly 11,000 households throughout . Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload. The Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) is a $2 .75 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030.

.75 billion investment by the Government of designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030. To date, the Government of Canada has already invested more than $43 million in New Brunswick to connect over 10,000 homes throughout the province.

has already invested more than in to connect over 10,000 homes throughout the province. The UBF is part of a suite of federal investments to improve high-speed Internet. Find out more on the High-speed Internet for all of Canada page.

page. Since 2015, Government of Canada funding has supported projects to bring improved Internet speeds to over 1.2 million households in rural and remote communities across Canada .

