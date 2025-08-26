BETHUNE, SK, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada is working in partnership with the George Gordon First Nation through Wicehtowak Solar Ltd. to accelerate the development of clean and reliable power for Canadians. Today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced over $33 million in new resources that will help the George Gordon First Nation, through Wicehtowak Solar Ltd., build the Wicehtowak Solar Project, an Indigenous-owned solar power farm near Regina, Saskatchewan.

Funded through the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs), this project will deploy a 32MW solar power farm consisting of bi-facial solar panels. Owned by the George Gordon First Nation through Wicehtowak Solar Ltd., the project showcases Indigenous leadership in building Canada into a clean energy superpower, creating lasting economic opportunities for the region.

The project will also serve as a pilot that enables the sale of electricity from private developers to industrial customers in Saskatchewan, selling electricity indirectly to K+S Potash Canada via the SaskPower grid under a 30-year power purchase agreement, a first of its kind in the province. This will support the long-term energy needs and growth of the mine, ensuring Canadian export strength and food security.

This initiative is a clear demonstration of the work being done in partnership to create more reliable and clean power, grow job opportunities and foster inclusive partnerships with Indigenous Peoples founded on mutual respect and trust.

Quotes

"By working hand in hand with Indigenous communities and the energy sector, we are delivering innovative projects that get more energy to market, reduce costs to Canadians and businesses and enable Indigenous-led economic opportunities that bring prosperity to our country."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"The George Gordon First Nation is a great demonstration of what Indigenous leadership in clean energy looks like — smart, forward-thinking and rooted in community. Its Wicehtowak Solar Project was made possible through strong partnership, showing that when we work together we lower energy costs, create good jobs and build a cleaner future for everyone."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

"The Government of Canada is proud to partner with George Gordon First Nation and industry partners on this Indigenous-owned solar energy project. This will add more clean power to the grid, create long-term jobs and help keep energy costs stable for families and businesses in Saskatchewan."

The Honourable Buckley Belanger

Secretary of State (Rural Development)

"Wicehtowak Solar represents what's possible when Indigenous leadership and industrial innovation come together. This project will not only produce clean power — it will generate opportunity and lasting value for George Gordon First Nation and beyond."

Don Ross

CEO of George Gordon Developments Ltd

"We recognize that the needs and priorities of our customers are changing, and that they are looking for innovative solutions. The RAS shows that SaskPower is evolving to meet these changing needs while supporting economic reconciliation and renewable power development."

Rupen Pandya

SaskPower President and CEO

"This initiative demonstrates how Indigenous-led renewable projects and strong partnerships can help industries such as ours decarbonize our operations with cleaner power while providing economic benefits for future generations. We wholeheartedly congratulate George Gordon Developments Ltd. on this important project."

Sam Farris

President, K+S Potash Canada

Quick Facts

Federal funding for this project is provided by the Government of Canada's Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs). This $4.5-billion program is designed to support the deployment of grid modernization, energy storage and non-emitting generation in every region of Canada , helping to grow the grid in a sustainable, affordable and reliable manner.

Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs). This program is designed to support the deployment of grid modernization, energy storage and non-emitting generation in every region of , helping to grow the grid in a sustainable, affordable and reliable manner. The project also benefited from $432,400 in funding from Indigenous Services Canada's Strategic Partnerships initiative and Community Opportunity Readiness Program.

in funding from Indigenous Services Canada's Strategic Partnerships initiative and Community Opportunity Readiness Program. Through this project, the George Gordon First Nation will benefit from new employment opportunities, increased revenue and investment in long-term economic opportunities and capacity building.

Wicehtowak Solar Ltd. has an Exclusive Franchise Rights (EFR) Waiver, executed with SaskPower as of April 2023 , that provides the opportunity for the project to sell the generated electricity to the intended industrial off-taker, K+S, via the SaskPower grid.

