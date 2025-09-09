EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The world is rapidly changing, and Canada must be ready to lead in building the economy of the future. To meet this demand, it is more important than ever to equip Canadian workers with the skills they need to succeed in an energy sector that is rapidly evolving. At the same time, the Government of Canada is ensuring that researchers and innovators have the advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools and compute capacity needed to drive discovery and commercialization.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, and the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, jointly highlighted federal investments to support workers and researchers in Canada's energy sector. They were joined by the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada.

Through the Sustainable Jobs Training Fund, the Government of Canada is investing over $9 million over three years in the AI Pathways: Energizing Canada's Low-Carbon Workforce project. Led by the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (Amii), this initiative will help nearly 5,000 Canadian energy workers gain AI and machine learning skills for careers in wind, solar, geothermal and hydrogen energy. Training will offer both online and in-person formats, tailored to meet the diverse needs of mid-career workers, industry associations, and unions across the country.

In addition, Minister Solomon highlighted nearly $19.7 million in federal funding as part of the Canadian Sovereign AI Compute Strategy, to support Amii. This funding will expand access to advanced computing resources for Amii's researchers and clients. Beginning in 2025–26, it will help accelerate AI research, development, and adoption by providing the compute capacity needed to train and deploy advanced AI models. It will also support Canadian businesses in bringing AI-enabled products and services to market, boosting productivity and competitiveness across the economy. In doing so, it will strengthen Canada's innovation ecosystem, create new opportunities for students and entrepreneurs, and help ensure that the benefits of AI are shared widely and developed responsibly for all Canadians.

Together, these investments will strengthen Canada's leadership in artificial intelligence and ensure that both workers and researchers have the resources to shape the future of energy. Today's announcement is a step forward in building a more resilient and forward-looking economy – one that positions Canada to meet the moment and lead in the global clean energy transition.

Quotes

"Canada's future depends on skilled workers. Investing and upskilling Canadian workers ensures they can adapt and succeed in an energy sector that's changing faster than ever. When Canadian workers succeed, all of Canada benefits."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Canada's AI future is powered by Canadians. Thanks to organizations like the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute, we are building an AI-literate workforce that will drive innovation, create sustainable jobs, and strengthen our economy. By embracing AI as a powerful tool, responsibly and inclusively, Canada is closer to building the strongest economy in the G7."

– The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"Workers are one of the first to feel the impact of the global tariff's disruption. That is why our new government is investing to empower energy workers across Alberta and Canada to help them adjust so they can build the strongest economy in the G7"

– The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada



"This vital support from the Government of Canada is a commitment to our nation's future. By expanding access to high-performance AI computing and equipping nearly 5,000 energy workers with the foundational AI literacy they need, we are empowering Canada to become the world's most AI-literate workforce and giving Canadians the competitive edge to advance innovation and drive productivity on a global scale."

– Cam Linke, Amii CEO

Quick facts

The AI Pathways: Energizing Canada's Low-Carbon Workforce project is one of eight initiatives that received funding through the Sustainable Jobs Training Fund, which will support more than 10,000 Canadian workers. These projects are helping Canadians build the skills needed for jobs in electric vehicle maintenance, green buildings and retrofits, and low-carbon energy and carbon management.

The call for proposals for the Sustainable Jobs Training Fund 2024 application period was open for nine weeks, from March 8, 2024 , to May 15, 2024 . Organizations were encouraged to respond to the call for proposals electronically via the Grants and Contributions Online Services portal.

, to . Organizations were encouraged to respond to the call for proposals electronically via the Grants and Contributions Online Services portal. Approximately 1.2 million workers across all sectors are expected to retire over the next three years. Royal Bank of Canada estimates that the net-zero transition could create up to 400,000 new jobs in Canada by the end of this decade alone. Investments in training are essential to equip the workforce with the skills needed for tomorrow's economy.

estimates that the net-zero transition could create up to 400,000 new jobs in by the end of this decade alone. Investments in training are essential to equip the workforce with the skills needed for tomorrow's economy. This announcement aligns with the Government of Canada's dedication to creating sustainable employment opportunities for workers and aligns with Canada's interim Sustainable Jobs Plan for 2023 to 2025, guiding efforts to achieve net-zero emissions.

dedication to creating sustainable employment opportunities for workers and aligns with interim Sustainable Jobs Plan for 2023 to 2025, guiding efforts to achieve net-zero emissions. Amii is one of Canada's three national AI institutes, alongside Mila (Montréal) and the Vector Institute ( Toronto ).

three national AI institutes, alongside Mila (Montréal) and the Vector Institute ( ). Through the 2024 Fall Economic Statement, the Government of Canada committed approximately $20 million to Amii to expand access to compute capacity for researchers and clients.

committed approximately to Amii to expand access to compute capacity for researchers and clients. This funding will help Canadian researchers, startups and businesses access secure, reliable and affordable AI compute in Canada to accelerate innovation and commercialization.

Related products

Government of Canada funds innovative projects providing skills training opportunities for more than 10,000 Canadian workers in key sectors of our economy

Backgrounder: Sustainable Jobs Training Fund

Associated links

Sustainable Jobs Training Fund

2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Clean Air, Strong Economy

Sustainable Jobs Plan

2024 Fall Economic Statement

Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy

