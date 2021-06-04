CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Women's organizations provide vital support to women and girls, helping them to be financially secure, live free from violence, and fully participate in all aspects of Canadian society. By investing in women's organizations, the Government of Canada is helping ensure that women and their communities can prosper, now and in the future.

Today, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, Gudie Hutchings, and Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, Sean Casey, announced $1.1 million in funding for two women's organizations in Prince Edward Island.

Through the Women's Program, Women's Network PEI will receive $177,000 to address impacts of COVID-19 in rural areas, advance gender equality initiatives, and provide one-on-one support for Islanders who need it.

Through the Gender-Based Violence Program, the PEI Rape and Sexual Assault Centre will receive $999,344 to increase access to supports for underserved populations, and to explore, evaluate, and implement new practices that will help women heal from gender-based violence.

These investments will help both organizations increase their capacity to continue to support women and girls across the province.

Yesterday on the second anniversary of the release of Reclaiming Power and Place, the final report by the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, the Core Working Group released the MMIWG National Action Plan that will set a new distinctions-based, regionally relevant, and accountable approach to end this national tragedy.

"Women's organizations play a critical role in creating a stronger, fairer and more inclusive Canada. Today's investment will help ensure these organizations have the resources they need to support women here Charlottetown, and across Prince Edward Island. Organizations like Women's Network PEI and PEI Rape and Sexual Assault Centre are helping make our communities stronger and more inclusive. I'm proud to support their incredible work, because we know that when women succeed - we all do."

Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown

"Thank you to both the Women's Network PEI and the PEI Rape and Sexual Assault Centre for your resilience, your advocacy, and your tireless work to support women across the province. Today's investment of $1.1 million for these organizations will ensure that women across the province receive the support they need as we begin our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past year, our government has invested in supports for women that have impacted nearly 40,000 Prince Edward Islanders. We will continue to support organizations like these as we build a Canada that is equal, fair, and equitable for everyone."

Gudie Hutchings, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

Quick Facts

Since 2015, Women and Gender Equality Canada has supported over 220 projects to address and prevent gender-based violence and over 190 projects in support of women's economic security, including 7 projects in Charlottetown .

. On June 3, 2021 , the Core Working Group of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People, released the 2021 National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People in response to the issues raised in the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

, the Core Working Group of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People, released the 2021 National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People in response to the issues raised in the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Projects funded by Women and Gender Equality Canada reached approximately six million people in 2019-20, reducing barriers in areas of economic equality and gender-based violence, and building capacity and confidence in the areas of leadership.

In June 2020 , Canada was recognized by CARE as having the most gender-responsive plan to address COVID-19.

, was recognized by CARE as having the most gender-responsive plan to address COVID-19. To ensure that anyone facing gender-based violence has reliable and timely access to protection and services, no matter where they live, Budget 2021 committed $601.3 million over five years to advance towards a new National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.

