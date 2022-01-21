ST. JOHN'S, NL, Jan. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) Initiatives that support the health and safety of Canadians are helping to protect jobs, improve lives, and accelerate Atlantic Canada's recovery. That is why the Government of Canada is helping TaskforceNL expand to continue finding solutions for challenges facing Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.

Federal support for volunteer-led group

During the height of the pandemic, a group of 75 business and community leaders in Newfoundland and Labrador volunteered under the banner of TaskforceNL to address the province's short supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA, announced a total investment of $245,250 through the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program for TaskforceNL. With this funding, TaskforceNL will create two new jobs and grow into a dedicated organization that focuses on mentorship, and business and immigration support.

This investment further demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to helping organizations develop fresh approaches to build a resilient future for all Atlantic Canadians.

Quotes

"The business community in Atlantic Canada has shown its resilience and perseverance throughout the course of the pandemic. TaskforceNL is one example of a group of business and community leaders who rallied to deliver results for the wellbeing of Canadians. Today's announcement will help them create jobs and further grow their capacity to help address even more needs and opportunities within the region."

- The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA

"Newfoundlanders and Labradorians have a tendency to band together to help each other during tough times. TaskforceNL is such a good example of the quick thinking and brilliant business minds we have within the province. With this support from the Government of Canada, I'm excited to see the continued and growing impact this organization will have."

- Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. Johns East

"TaskForceNL started by solving an authentic need during a critical time. We are grateful for the volunteers who stepped up to make the impossible a reality. With this funding announced today, we will be able to build on our desire to action big ideas for our province, just like we did at the beginning of the pandemic."

- Victoria Belbin, Director, TaskforceNL

Quick facts

TaskforceNL (TFNL), governed by a Board of Directors consisting of senior business leaders with considerable and diverse experience, launched in early 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to support Newfoundland and Labrador's healthcare system advance the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE).

and healthcare system advance the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE). TFNL was successful in sourcing nearly 9 million pieces of PPE in the first few weeks of operation.

Associated links

