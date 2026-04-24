The Government of Canada, through Prairies Economic Development Canada, is investing in Winnipeg-based defence suppliers to help them expand both their defence and civilian offerings

WINNIPEG, MB, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The global environment is changing, and Canada's security and sovereignty depend on having the domestic capacity to build, maintain, and supply critical military equipment and national defence services here at home.

Government of Canada investing in Winnipeg industry to strengthen Canada’s defence capacity (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, on behalf of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, announced $19.5 million in federal funding through the Regional Defence Investment Initiative (RDII) for three Winnipeg-based projects that will help strengthen Canada's defence industrial capacity:

Magellan Aerospace Limited 's establishment of an advanced machining centre in Winnipeg to enhance production capabilities necessary for aircraft components used in a variety of military aircraft. This represents a federal investment of $8 million.

's establishment of an advanced machining centre in Winnipeg to enhance production capabilities necessary for aircraft components used in a variety of military aircraft. This represents a federal investment of $8 million. StandardAero 's expansion of their Winnipeg campus for dual-use aerospace maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capacity, including the acquisition and installation of new equipment, and integration of advanced digital technologies. This represents a federal investment of $8 million.

's expansion of their Winnipeg campus for dual-use aerospace maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capacity, including the acquisition and installation of new equipment, and integration of advanced digital technologies. This represents a federal investment of $8 million. Win-Shield Devices' establishment of a manufacturing facility for personal protection equipment for military and civilian applications, including inclusive respirators. This represents an investment of $3.5 million.

These investments will help strengthen Manitoba's aerospace and manufacturing sectors, grow industrial capacity in Winnipeg, and ensure Canadian companies are better positioned to support dual defence and civilian needs. In support of the Government of Canada's commitment to build a strong Canada and build more of what we need within our borders, these projects are expected to create over 150 jobs, maintain more than 100 jobs, and support more than 10 small and medium-sized businesses in Manitoba.

Quotes

"In a more uncertain global environment, Canada must be able to rely on its own industrial strength. Through the Regional Defence Investment Initiative, our government is investing in Manitoba companies that are growing capacity, adopting advanced technologies, and strengthening Canada's supply chains. This is about building real capability, creating good jobs in Winnipeg and ensuring Canada is stronger, more secure, and more self-reliant."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Manitoba has the talent, expertise, and industrial strength to help Canada meet today's defence and security needs. By supporting these three local projects, our government is helping companies expand, create jobs, and build on Manitoba's strengths in aerospace and advanced manufacturing. This investment will have a real impact here in Winnipeg and will help strengthen Canada's defence capacity for the future."

–The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, Member of Parliament for Churchill--Keewatinook Aski

"Winnipeg has the talent, expertise, and industrial capacity to strengthen Canada's defence capabilities. This investment is supporting companies here at home as they grow, create good local jobs, and build on our city's strengths in aerospace and advanced manufacturing, while driving innovation and helping ensure Canada is more secure, resilient, and self-reliant for the future."

–Doug Eyolfson, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg West

"We thank the Government of Canada for this RDII-funded investment, which strengthens our sovereign defence capability and reinforces Magellan's ability to deliver on critical defence programs. This funding supports Magellan's continued work on the F404 and F414 engine programs, powering platforms including the Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, Boeing EA-18G Growler, and Saab JAS 39 Gripen, and positions the company to meet growing domestic and international demand."

–Ron Drepaul, General Manager of Magellan Aerospace, Winnipeg

"StandardAero is grateful to Prairies Economic Development Canada for its support of the company's new Winnipeg facility expansion, which is due to be completed later this year. This 70,000 sq. ft. expansion, which is being financed in part through a loan from PrairiesCan, supports both the local Winnipeg economy and the Canadian Armed Forces, with whom StandardAero has a longstanding partnership. Our Winnipeg facility will provide engine maintenance for Canada's P-8A Poseidon multi-mission aircraft once it enters service next year, and our facility expansion will also enable us to expand capacity on existing defence engine platforms, which includes local engine MRO support for the Royal Canadian Air Force's fleet of CC-130H, CC-130J and CP-140 platforms."

–Chad Flowers, Vice President and General Manager, StandardAero Military, Helicopters and Energy - Winnipeg

"PrairiesCan's support is accelerating our transition from development into production by enabling critical equipment and infrastructure investments, as well as the onboarding of new team members to support scalable manufacturing. This places us on a clear roadmap to advance device development, strengthen Canada's domestic supply chain, and expand into international markets with confidence."

–Rob Ranson, Founder & President, Win-Shield Devices

Quick facts

The Canadian defence industry contributes nearly $10 billion to our gross domestic product and supports more than 81,000 jobs.

Winnipeg is home to the operational headquarters of the Royal Canadian Air Force and Canadian NORAD region.

Manitoba is home to two Canadian Forces bases: CFB Shilo and CFB Winnipeg (17 Wing).

The RDII is a three-year, $379.2 million national program delivered by Canada's seven Regional Development Agencies. It aligns with the Defence Industrial Strategy, and advances Canada's ability to rebuild, rearm, and reinvest in its military while strengthening supply chains, readiness, and international partnerships.

PrairiesCan continues to accept RDII applications from eligible businesses and organizations operating across the Prairie provinces.

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SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-574-6781; Chris Minaker, Director, Policy, Planning and External Relations, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]