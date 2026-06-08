PrairiesCan funding supports first Canadian Executive Nuclear Energy Management School

SASKATOON, SK, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - In our rapidly changing world, secure energy solutions are critical for Canada's economic growth and national sovereignty. Canadian communities need dependable and affordable energy solutions. The Government of Canada is securing our energy future, with strategic investments in reliable, low emission energy production, including nuclear. As the world's second largest producer of uranium and a commitment to generate nuclear electricity in the province, Saskatchewan is poised to play an important role in the global energy future.

Nuclear leadership in Canada grows with federal investment

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), announced $50,000 to support the first Canadian Executive Nuclear Energy Management School (Executive NEMS), delivered by the University of Saskatchewan (USask) College of Engineering in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Executive, senior and mid-level leaders from across the country are participating in the Executive NEMS this week. They will learn from international experts and industry leaders about leading and managing nuclear projects. They are focusing on the future of work across the nuclear energy sector, nuclear energy systems, fostering a nuclear safety culture, regulatory readiness, Indigenous and community engagement, advanced and small modular reactors, and supporting emerging and expanding nuclear programs.

Executive NEMS builds on the success of the PrairiesCan supported 2025 Canadian National Nuclear Energy Management School (NEMS) for early to mid-level professionals. Recognized as a global leader in nuclear research, USask is home to the Canadian Light Source, Sylvia Fedoruk Canadian Centre for Nuclear Innovation, and the Saskatchewan Centre for Cyclotron Sciences. As host of the first NEMS in western Canada and now Executive NEMS, USask is helping shape the future of clean energy in Saskatchewan and across Canada.

Quotes

"Canada's new government is focused on building Canada into an energy superpower, and Saskatchewan has a major role to play. With a world-class uranium sector, leading research institutions, and growing nuclear expertise, Saskatchewan is helping Canada build the reliable, affordable, low-emission energy systems our economy needs. This investment in the first Canadian Executive Nuclear Energy Management School at USask will help train the leaders who can get major nuclear projects done, strengthen our energy security, and create new opportunities for Saskatchewan and Canada."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"Remote, northern, and rural communities need access to reliable and affordable power, but too often, that is out of reach. That's why we're investing in Saskatchewan's homegrown nuclear industry and the local leaders moving it forward, so we can build a stronger, safer, and more resilient energy future for communities across our province and for generations to come."

–The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development and Member of Parliament for Desnethe-Missinippi-Churchill River

"USask has a longstanding history in nuclear research innovation and hosting Executive NEMS reflects our continued leadership in advancing this critical field. We are honoured to welcome leaders from the IAEA and across Canada's nuclear sector to our campus. USask is proud to bring together leading experts and innovators to grow the knowledge and partnerships that will help drive Canada's nuclear ecosystem forward."

–Dr. Baljit Singh (PhD), USask Vice-President Research

Quick facts

Saskatchewan has the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world, providing almost a quarter of the world's uranium supply for electrical generation.

Executive NEMS accepted 40 participants from across Canada, including leaders in utilities, government, regulatory agencies, Indigenous governments and organizations, technology and engineering firms, and academics in fields related to nuclear energy.

Other recent PrairiesCan investments in nuclear energy development include support to advance nuclear supply chains in Saskatchewan and funding for the University of Regina to build the Small Modular Reactor Safety, Licensing, and Testing Centre.

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SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-574-6781; Tunde Oyateru, Communications Manager, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 639-382-3753