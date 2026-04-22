As part of National Tourism Week, PrairiesCan announced funding that will, help businesses and not-for-profits to enhance cultural and heritage experiences, expand accommodation offerings and improve attractions to boost tourism spending in Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Amid tariff‑related uncertainty and shifting global trade conditions, it is more important than ever to strengthen sectors that drive economic activity and support jobs in our communities. Alberta's tourism sector has what the world wants with incredible sites across the province. These investments will offer an inclusive pathway to strengthen long-term economic resilience and create meaningful jobs in communities across the province.

Government of Canada investing in quality tourism experiences and attractions to grow Alberta’s visitor economy (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, during National Tourism Week in Canada (April 20-24, 2026), the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) announced a federal investment of more than $1.9 million through the Tourism Growth Program (TGP) for eight projects across Alberta. These investments will help businesses and not-for-profit organizations deliver the kinds of outstanding experiences that drive year-round tourism spending in Alberta.

This support from PrairiesCan will help enhance cultural and heritage experiences, expand accommodation offerings and improve attractions. Their efforts will contribute to vibrant travel destinations – including in rural areas and beyond high-volume tourism periods – while supporting more than 50 jobs.

Building Canada strong requires the participation of all Canadians including rural and urban communities, businesses, and not-for-profit organizations, and Indigenous groups. A number of the projects announced today will also advance reconciliation by supporting authentic Indigenous experiences, enabling visitors to learn about Indigenous perspectives.

Through investments like this, the Government of Canada is helping Alberta businesses and organizations showcase Alberta's stunning natural beauty and rich culture to create jobs and to build a Canada strong economy.

A full list of projects receiving PrairiesCan investment can be found in the associated backgrounder.

Quotes

"Alberta's world‑class tourism sector showcases the best of our landscapes, culture and communities, all while serving as a powerful driver of local economies. Tourism creates good jobs, strengthens small businesses, and helps communities grow. Our government is working hard to attract more visitors to Alberta year‑round – including experiences on the road less traveled - spurring economic opportunities felt by entrepreneurs, families, and communities across the province."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"Tourism is a key driver of economic growth, creating jobs and supporting small businesses in communities across Alberta. Through the Tourism Growth Program, the federal government has made targeted investments that help businesses and organizations expand their offerings, attract more visitors year-round, and increase local spending. By strengthening Alberta's tourism sector, we are supporting resilient communities and contributing to a stronger, more diversified Canadian economy."

–The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

Quick facts

Statistics Canada's National Tourism Indicators released March 27, 2026 show that tourism made up 1.74% of Canada's gross domestic product and supported more than 717,000 jobs across Canada in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Tourism Growth Program (TGP) was launched in 2023 with $108 million over 3 years to support Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, small and medium-sized businesses, and not-for-profit organizations develop or expand local tourism experiences.

While the intake period for the Tourism Growth Program is now closed, the Government of Canada continues to support regional tourism with the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, non-sector-specific programming, through initiatives delivered by Destination Canada and with the Canada Strong Pass.

Backgrounder

The Tourism Growth Program (TGP) launched in 2023 with $108 million over three years to support Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, small and medium-sized businesses, and not-for-profit organizations develop or expand local tourism experiences. The program was designed to complement other federal, provincial, and territorial tourism supports and was part of the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy.

The intake period for the Tourism Growth Program is now closed. The Government of Canada continues to support regional tourism through the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, programs that are open to all sectors, and initiatives delivered by Destination Canada and with the Canada Strong Pass.

Today, PrairiesCan announced $1,940,281 in funding under TGP for the following eight projects across Alberta:

Aurum Experience Ltd.

Expand infrastructure at Aurum Lodge to better meet the growing demand for year-round accommodations in the Abraham Lake and Nordegg areas. This project will increase capacity, enhance visitor experiences and enable year-round operations of the lodge. This represents an investment of $249,999 in repayable funding.

The Confluence Historic Site & Parkland Society

Create three permanent galleries dedicated to the Tsuut'ina Nation, Stoney Nakoda Nation, and the Métis Nation of Alberta (Districts 5 and 6) to showcase Indigenous knowledge, histories, stories, and culture. Curated by Indigenous artists, this project offers insight into Indigenous experiences near the Bow and Elbow rivers over time. This represents an investment of $349,629.

Chimney Rock Ranch Retreat Inc.

Expand accommodations, event spaces, and visitor programming that can house visitors in the peak season and attract tourists to the Nanton area outside of the peak season. This woman-owned, rural project will scale-up operations of Chimney Rock Ranch Retreat and transform it into an all-season destination. This represents an investment of $250,000 in repayable funding.

Friends of the Ukrainian Village Society

Construct a multi-purpose event space, including a covered outdoor venue and natural seating, at the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village to replace infrastructure lost to fire. This expansion will enable immersive cultural programming such as concerts, culinary tourism, and Farmers' Markets to strengthen the open-air museum's role as a regional tourism anchor, extending the visitor season and driving economic growth. This represents an investment of $250,000.

Lakeview Investments Inc.

Build all-season cabins, install outdoor spa amenities, and create accessible spaces at Lakeview Lodge to attract tourists to explore the County of Barrhead in all seasons. This project will enhance facilities while increasing overnight visitor capacity. This represents an investment of $341,184 in repayable funding.

Pine Creek Retreat

Expand Indigenous tourism experiences and accommodations in the Bears Ears Reserve on the banks of the North Saskatchewan River. This expansion, along with accessibility upgrades, will help to meet growing demand for authentic Indigenous tourism experiences in Alberta. This represents an investment of $200,000.

Rural River Rentals Ltd.

Develop elevated glamping experiences for tourists seeking to immerse themselves in nature, adventure, and Métis history while enjoying modern comforts. This project will accelerate business growth and expand active outdoor tourism products and authentic Métis experiences available in Sturgeon County. This represents an investment of $115,000.

The Woods Experience Ltd.

Upgrade visitor accommodations and programming facilities to enhance access to authentic Indigenous tourism experiences and year-round programming. This project will further develop the Indigenous tourism ecosystem in Yellowhead County while advancing Indigenous economic participation. This represents an investment of $184,469.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Narmin Hassam-Clark, Acting Communications Manager, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]