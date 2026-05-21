PrairiesCan investments will support the Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership and steel manufacturers in Saskatchewan

REGINA, SK, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Global trade disruptions are impacting Canadian businesses, particularly in steel manufacturing, and creating economic uncertainty across all sectors of the economy. To help businesses respond to tariff pressures and remain competitive, the Government of Canada is making strategic investments to help businesses expand to new markets, boost productivity and competitiveness, and build more resilient supply chains.

A man wearing a hard hat is bent over inspecting steel rods in a large warehouse, with text: “Over $8.1 million to support Saskatchewan’s steel trade and manufacturing industry”. (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), joined by the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development, announced over $8.1 million in funding under the Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI) to enhance trade and steel manufacturing capacity in Saskatchewan.

This includes a $5.1 million investment in the Saskatchewan Trade & Export Partnership (STEP), a non-profit that helps Saskatchewan businesses increase export opportunities. STEP is helping build domestic trade and diversify international markets for small and medium enterprises across Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba.

It also includes support for three steel manufacturing companies in and around Regina, Saskatchewan. Investments of $1 million each in DynaIndustrial GP Inc., Dutch Industries Ltd. and Hi-Tec Profiles Inc. will help these companies enhance steel manufacturing capacity, boost productivity and diversify their export markets.

These targeted investments by the Government of Canada through PrairiesCan will help Saskatchewan and Prairie businesses adapt, grow, and lead through economic instability.

Full details can be found in the linked backgrounder.

Quotes

"We're helping Prairie's businesses move beyond disruption--emerging stronger, more innovative, and more competitive. Saskatchewan's manufacturers are resilient, and its workers are highly skilled. With the right support, they can grow, compete globally, and boost productivity right here at home."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"Saskatchewan grows and makes what the world needs, and it is more important than ever to support small and medium enterprises in our province and across Canada. Our government's investments in businesses, entrepreneurs, and local manufacturing here at home are helping to secure a prosperous and resilient Canada, built by and for Canadians, now and for generations to come."

–The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development

"Trade diversification is no longer optional -- it is essential to long-term economic resilience and growth. This investment will help STEP provide practical support, market intelligence, and international connections that enable Prairie businesses to continue growing beyond our borders."

–Chris Lane, President and CEO, Saskatchewan Trade & Export Partnership (STEP)

"The funding allows DynaIndustrial to scale up operations, diversify our services, expand into new global markets and deliver even greater value to our customers. It also strengthens our global competitiveness while supporting long-term growth here in Saskatchewan."

–Darrin Craig, Chief Executive Officer, DynaIndustrial GP Inc.

"We're grateful to PrairiesCan for their support through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative. This funding gives Dutch Industries the opportunity to expand our product lineup through new manufacturing equipment investments while creating skilled jobs and strengthening Canadian agriculture."

–Greg Cruson, President, Dutch Industries Ltd.

"The support that the RTRI funding has provided Hi-Tec to move forward with our planned advancements in the face of political and trade uncertainty was vital in ensuring that we are ready to support our customers efforts to adapt and grow. We see our new processes as being key to significant leaps in automation and product development over the coming months at some of Western Canada's most innovative manufacturers."

–Trent Meyer, President, Hi-Tec Profiles Inc.

Quick facts

The Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI) is a $1.5 billion national program aimed at helping Canadian businesses impacted by global tariff disruptions. This includes support for businesses across all sectors, including those in the steel and automotive industries, as well as those working to enhance food security.

PrairiesCan continues to accept RTRI applications from eligible businesses and organizations operating across the Prairie provinces.

The RTRI aligns with a broader Government of Canada tariff response plan, which includes new measures to protect Canadian businesses and workers, including an expansion of the Strategic Response Fund, labour market development agreements, and the Large Enterprise Tariff Loan facility.

Saskatchewan Trade & Export Partnership (STEP) is a member-driven non-profit supporting Saskatchewan exporters. For 30 years, STEP has delivered quality market intelligence and led trade missions across Canada and around the world. Currently, 362 organizations and businesses hold a STEP membership.

Backgrounder

The Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI) is part of the Government of Canada's strategy to defend Canadian jobs, industries, and supply chains from the impacts of tariffs. Delivered by Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) in the Prairie provinces, RTRI strengthens the competitiveness of tariff impacted small- and medium-sized businesses by helping them to boost productivity, catalyze growth, and diversify markets.

PrairiesCan announced four non-repayable investments under RTRI:

Saskatchewan Trade & Export Partnership Inc. (STEP) - $5,111,000: STEP will help SMEs across Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba build export capacity and diversify international markets. STEP will also deliver Saskatchewan-specific programming to support market diversification and product modification, provide business advice, back global trade fair participation, and fund incoming buyers engaging with Saskatchewan businesses.

STEP will help SMEs across Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba build export capacity and diversify international markets. STEP will also deliver Saskatchewan-specific programming to support market diversification and product modification, provide business advice, back global trade fair participation, and fund incoming buyers engaging with Saskatchewan businesses. DynaIndustrial GP Inc. - $1,000,000: DynaIndustrial will improve productivity and diversify their market for products and services in the steel sector. DynaIndustrial plans to expand into the European market and integrate cutting-edge technologies that enhance output, increase quality, provide manufacturing flexibility, and diversify service offerings which will support increased competitiveness in the steel sector and build resilience in a shifting global trade environment.

DynaIndustrial will improve productivity and diversify their market for products and services in the steel sector. DynaIndustrial plans to expand into the European market and integrate cutting-edge technologies that enhance output, increase quality, provide manufacturing flexibility, and diversify service offerings which will support increased competitiveness in the steel sector and build resilience in a shifting global trade environment. Dutch Industries Ltd. - $1,000,000: Dutch Industries will install equipment to expand their manufacturing capacity of agricultural products and grow their product line to open new markets and diversify.

Dutch Industries will install equipment to expand their manufacturing capacity of agricultural products and grow their product line to open new markets and diversify. Hi-Tec Profiles Inc. - $1,000,000: Hi-Tec Profiles will enhance their manufacturing capacity to grow the Canadian steel parts supply chain. The company is investing in productivity-enhancing capital equipment to support clients in reducing unit production costs, improving operational efficiency, automation, and maintaining domestic manufacturing activity. This new capability will strengthen Hi-Tec's ability to meet their current and future clients' requirements as they expand their product offerings and markets served.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Toll-free number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-574-6781; David Lauer, Communications Manager, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]