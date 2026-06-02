Five-year renewal will support eight Prairie organizations providing business support services to entrepreneurs with disabilities in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba

EDMONTON, AB, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Entrepreneurs with disabilities often encounter barriers accessing capital, specialized business services, mentorship and tailored supports needed to start, grow and scale successful businesses. The Entrepreneurs with Disabilities Program (EDP), unique to Western Canada, delivers business information, training and development, mentoring, and one-on-one counseling services to entrepreneurs with disabilities.

Government of Canada renews support for the Entrepreneurs with Disabilities Program in the Prairie provinces (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), announced $5.5 million in non-repayable PrairiesCan funding over the next five years to support eight organizations delivering the EDP in Prairie communities.

The EDP has a strong track record of advancing inclusive economic participation and helping entrepreneurs turn innovative ideas into sustainable businesses. Over the last four years, the program has helped create, maintain or expand more than 490 businesses, delivered over 8,200 business advisory services, and provided direct support to more than 1,880 entrepreneurs with disabilities across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

By renewing the program for another five years, PrairiesCan continues to support a more accessible, inclusive and resilient economy, helping entrepreneurs with disabilities turn ideas into viable businesses that contribute to a strong, resilient, and inclusive Prairie economy.

Quotes

"The renewal of the Entrepreneurs with Disabilities Program ensures that aspiring and established entrepreneurs with disabilities continue to receive practical, tailored support to start and grow successful businesses in the Prairie economy. This investment reflects our government's commitment to building a more resilient and inclusive economy, where everyone has the opportunity to succeed and contribute to the Prairies and Canada's economic growth."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

Quick facts

Established in 1997, the Entrepreneurs with Disabilities Program (EDP) provides persons with disabilities business information and advisory services, training and development, mentoring and one-on-one counseling, and pathfinding to other service providers and potential capital providers.

Eight organizations deliver EDP across the Prairies. In five major urban areas, the program is delivered by local not-for-profit organizations, including Prospect Human Services Society in Edmonton, Momentum Community Economic Development Society in Calgary, South Saskatchewan Independent Living Centre Inc. in Regina, the Ability Hub YXE Inc. in Saskatoon; and Equal Opportunities West Inc. in Winnipeg. Outside of these cities, the program is delivered by Community Futures Network of Alberta; Community Futures Saskatchewan Inc.; and Community Futures Manitoba Inc.

In the Prairie provinces, over 28% of the population aged 15 and over (or roughly 1.4 million people) have one or more disabilities, according to the 2022 Canadian Survey on Disabilities. The participation rate for persons with disabilities in the labour force is only 74.1% compared to 85.4% for the general public. This represents nearly 97,510 persons with disabilities on the Prairies who are not part of the labour force.

The 5-year renewal will be distributed at existing annual funding levels for each of the eight organizations.

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SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-574-6781; David Lauer, Communications Manager, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-549-1816