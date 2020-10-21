Government of Canada investing in new projects that improve road safety for Canadians

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 21, 2020 The Government of Canada is committed to improving road safety and keeping Canadians safe, which is why it is increasing its investments in new road safety initiatives.



Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Marc Garneau, announced that $10 million is now available for projects that promote road safety; aim to reduce road-related collisions, injuries and fatalities; and encourage harmonization with provincial and territorial road safety initiatives under the Enhanced Road Safety Transfer Payment Program



Transport Canada's maximum contribution will be up to 75 per cent of the total eligible costs for a project.



Provincial and territorial governments, as well as non-governmental organizations, including academia and safety organizations, are encouraged to submit their funding applications now through to November 27, 2020.



In 2019-2020, the program funded 22 projects from eight different organizations. Projects focused on preventing impaired driving due to consumption of drugs and/or alcohol, restricting distracted driving, supporting commercial drivers, and encouraging technological innovation.



The Enhanced Road Safety Transfer Payment Program directly supports Canada's national road safety priority areas, such as vulnerable road users, school bus safety, commercial motor vehicles, connected and automated vehicles, and advanced safety technologies.

The results of these projects are used to help create regulations, policies, best practices, guidelines, and frameworks.

"It's important for the Government of Canada to foster innovation and to promote road safety as Canadians benefit from gains in these areas. This is exactly what the Enhanced Road Safety Transfer Payment Program seeks to achieve, and the projects approved to date will help improve road safety and foster innovation and the deployment of safety-enhancing technology. I am pleased that we have expanded funding this year so even more projects can move ahead."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

In 2019, the Enhanced Road Safety Transfer Payment Program was created to augment the existing Road Safety Transfer Payment Program.

The existing and the enhanced programs provide up to $43.2 million over three years, dedicated to road safety.

over three years, dedicated to road safety. Program funding is made available to provincial and territorial governments, as well as non-governmental organizations, including academia and safety organizations.

