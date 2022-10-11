Parks Canada launches public engagement for re-development in the 200-block of Banff Avenue to support visitor reception, orientation and education services

BANFF, AB, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The network of protected areas administered by Parks Canada is a gateway to nature, history, and 450 000 km² of memories from coast to coast to coast. Investing in these locations helps support the health of our natural heritage, increases climate resiliency and creates jobs in our local communities, while providing visitors with high-quality, safe and meaningful experiences across the country.

Caption: Banff Avenue in the town of Banff, with Banff National Park’s Cascade Mountain in the background Credit: Parks Canada/B. Wrobleski (CNW Group/Parks Canada)

Today, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary for the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced $8 million to launch public engagement and planning for the re-development in the 200-block of Banff Avenue, an idea first envisioned almost 25 years ago. Present for the announcement in the town of Banff was Senator Karen Sorensen, a long-time supporter of the project and Special Advisor to the Park Superintendent for the planning and engagement component of this project.

The Government is committed to investing in the revitalization of Parks Canada's infrastructure assets for the benefit of all Canadians. With this federal investment, Parks Canada will advance plans to re-develop facilities and open spaces in downtown Banff to welcome national park visitors, encourage them to connect with the park, and foster their understanding of the challenges faced by national parks.

Over the past two and a half decades, Parks Canada has been working towards obtaining adjacent lands on the 200-block of Banff Avenue and the Agency is now able to start planning for the redevelopment. Commencing immediately, this will include detailed studies of the site and engagement with Indigenous communities, stakeholders and the public, to arrive at re-development options.

This is an important opportunity for Indigenous and local communities, and all Canadians, to provide their advice and feedback on a re-development plan that makes a meaningful contribution to the visitor experience and reflects the values and views they have for the first national park in Canada.

Parks Canada encourages Canadians and visitors from around the world to explore these heritage places. By building connections to nature and history, we can help foster the stewards of tomorrow – people who know and care about these special places.

"The Government of Canada is committed to investing in new visitor infrastructure and innovative programs and services for Parks Canada administered places. As Canada's most visited national park, it is exciting to see this decades-long idea come to fruition for Banff. Now is the time to get involved and shape the future of the Banff Avenue 200-block redevelopment to create a space and place that is inclusive of all perspectives and that offers a gateway for meaningful connection to the iconic Banff National Park. This project will encourage a path to reconciliation, increased tourism and job opportunities, and inclusivity for this world-class park."

Terry Duguid

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"This federal investment will ensure one of the most treasured places in Canada continues to be a source of enjoyment, learning and national pride. As a community member and leader in the town of Banff, it is my honour to continue advocating positively for this initiative in my role as Special Advisor to the Park Superintendent. I strongly encourage public involvement in this rare opportunity to shape the future of this exciting project. Your input will be integral to re-developing facilities and open spaces that are representative of all voices and will warmly welcome visitors in the heart of downtown Banff and the national park."

Karen Sorensen

Senator for Alberta (Alberta Rockies)

The Government of Canada is investing in infrastructure work for Banff National Park as part of the largest federal infrastructure plan in the history of Parks Canada. Through infrastructure investments, Parks Canada is protecting and conserving national treasures, while supporting local economies and contributing to growth in the tourism sector.

is investing in infrastructure work for as part of the largest federal infrastructure plan in the history of Parks Canada. Through infrastructure investments, Parks Canada is protecting and conserving national treasures, while supporting local economies and contributing to growth in the tourism sector. As an internationally recognized symbol of Canada , an integral part of the Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks UNESCO World Heritage Site and a focal point for western Canada's tourism industry, Banff National Park receives over 4 million visitors annually.

, an integral part of the Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks UNESCO World Heritage Site and a focal point for western tourism industry, receives over 4 million visitors annually. Parks Canada's public consultation will aim to gather information to develop guiding principles, a decision-making framework, and redevelopment options for the 200-block of Banff Avenue. The planning process is just beginning and no decisions have been made.

public consultation will aim to gather information to develop guiding principles, a decision-making framework, and redevelopment options for the 200-block of Banff Avenue. The planning process is just beginning and no decisions have been made. The planning process will include multiple ways for people to share their ideas. These can be found online at: www.letstalkmountainparks.ca/200-block-banff-avenue-redevelopment.

