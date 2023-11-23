GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to protecting wildlife. This includes protecting wild species of special concern in captivity, such as elephants and great apes, building on Canada's whale and dolphin captivity laws.

On November 21, 2023, the Government of Canada introduced Bill S-15, which would prohibit the new ownership of elephants and great apes in Canada, unless a permit or licence has been issued for either the best interest of the animal's welfare or conservation, or scientific research, subject to potential conditions.

Elephants are self-aware, highly social, and emotional, with vast home ranges in Africa and Asia. Captive elephants can exhibit serious health, behavioural, and reproductive problems, as well as shorter lifespans. In Canada, elephants have been used in the past for performances for entertainment purposes, which this Bill would ban. Due to Canada's climate, they must spend significant time indoors during the winter. Over 20 captive elephants live in Canada.

Great apes (chimpanzees, bonobos, gorillas, and orangutans)—humanity's closest living relatives—are self-aware, highly social, and emotional, with complex habitats. Great apes in unsuitable conditions can exhibit serious health and behavioural problems. At the same time, all great apes are endangered, and accredited captive breeding programs may have conservation and scientific value. Approximately 30 captive great apes live in Canada.

Bill S-15 builds on Canada's federal whale and dolphin captivity laws, adopted by Parliament in 2019. Bill S-15 also follows the introduction of Senate public bills on elephant and great ape captivity by the Honourable Murray Sinclair in 2020, and the Honourable Marty Klyne in 2022. Senator Klyne will sponsor Bill S-15 and delivered a speech on the Bill in the Senate earlier today.

Bill S-15 fulfills the Government of Canada's mandate commitment to introduce legislation to protect wild animals in captivity. Bill S-15 also follows the announcement of Environment and Climate Change Canada's new regulations to fulfill the Government's mandate commitment to curb the trade in elephant ivory and rhino horn. In addition, the Government of Canada will engage with provinces, territories, and stakeholders to discuss the potential value of a national approach to protecting animal welfare and public safety for captive wildlife.

Quotes

"Elephants and great apes are remarkable creatures, adapted over millions of years to thrive in their natural habitats. New elephant or great ape captivity in Canada should require meeting a very high bar, in terms of value for the best interests of the animal's welfare, conservation, or science, based on the evidence and weighing the alternatives. I look forward to discussions with provinces and other partners about a national approach to protecting animal welfare and public safety for other captive wildlife, and to discussions with senators about potential amendments to this Bill."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Our criminal laws do not just protect people. They also protect animals. Bill S-15 builds on the success of Canada's 2019 whale and dolphin captivity laws, and will establish some of the world's strongest legal protection for captive elephants and great apes. This Bill fulfills our Government's commitment to introduce legislation to protect captive wild animals."

– The Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"Thank you to the Government for their leadership to protect captive wildlife by introducing Bill S-15. I believe this Bill can and should achieve the world's first nationally legislated phase-out of elephant captivity, as recommended by scientists and other independent experts. It's also shocking a person wouldn't need a licence to possess a chimpanzee in some parts of Canada, currently. I'm thrilled to sponsor the Bill and optimistic the Senate will move quickly to start hearings, following extensive Senate debate on elephant and great ape captivity over the last three years."

– The Honourable Marty Klyne, Senator (Saskatchewan), and Sponsor of Bill S-15

"In many Indigenous cultures, we use the phrase, "all my relations" to express the interdependency and interconnectedness of all life forms and our relationship of mutual reliance and shared destiny. When we treat animals well, we act with both self-respect and mutual respect. This is the reason I introduced a bill to better protect captive elephants and great apes in 2020. Bill S-15 will advance reconciliation with nature and teaches a lesson for additional captive wild species."

– The Honourable Murray Sinclair, former Senator (Manitoba) and Chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada

