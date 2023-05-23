SUDBURY, ON, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - In Canada, every person should have access to health services where and when they need them, including in the official language of their choice. The quality of communication with a health provider can affect the quality and safety of the care someone receives. The Government of Canada is committed to removing the barriers that continue to exist across official language minority communities (OLMCs), including Francophones outside Quebec and English-speaking communities in Quebec.

Launched in 2003, Health Canada's Official Languages Health Program (OLHP) works to improve access to health services in the official language of choice for people in OLMCs.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, announced more than $15.4 million in funding over five years to Université Laurentienne de Sudbury, Collège Boréal, Université de Hearst and the Réseau du mieux-être Francophone du Nord de l'Ontario. The OLPH supports recipients whose projects will improve access to health services for Francophones living in a minority setting in Northern Ontario and promote the active offer of health services in French.

The three academic institutions receiving funding are members of the l'Association des collèges et universités de la francophonie canadienne - Volet consortium de formation en santé. And the fourth recipient is a community health network, a member of the Société Santé en français. The projects seek to increase access to health training programs in French; increase recruitment and capacity for training additional bilingual health service providers; increase internship opportunities; and increase the integration of graduates into the health care system, to better serve OLMCs.

This investment reflects the Government of Canada's commitment to meet the highest standard of accessibility possible to ensure every Canadian has access to the health services in the language of their choice, when and where they need them.

Additionally, this investment is aligned with Budget 2023 priorities to strengthen Canada's public health care system and support health workers across the country. Important common themes include continuing to strengthen access for underserved and equity-seeking groups, including Canadians living in rural and remote areas and those part of the OLMCs.

"Everyone in Canada should have access to health services in their official language of choice, regardless of who they are, where they live, or their ability to pay. When it comes to health care, language should never be a barrier because it can lead to a life-or-death situation. This is why we are supporting projects by these four organizations who will improve access to health services for Francophones living in minority communities in Northern Ontario."

"Academic institutions are a pillar for Ontario's Francophone community. From year to year, they train a highly qualified bilingual workforce that is active in French-speaking communities and contributes to the economic, social, and cultural vitality of the province and the country by making services accessible for Francophones. Today's investment—taken directly from the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration, announced on April 26—will allow the institutions to continue pursuing their mandate towards new bilingual health students in order to keep ensuring the vitality of official-language minority communities."

"Access to necessary health services is a right of every Canadian; every person should have access to health services where and when they need them. Northern communities continue to face challenges in accessing health services in the official language of their choice. Today's investment will significantly impact the delivery and access to health care services for Francophones across Northern Ontario. This investment will directly support the increase of capacity to train additional bilingual nurses and personal support workers right here in Sudbury."

Quick Facts

Through the OLHP, Health Canada aims to improve access to health services for OLMCs—Francophones outside Quebec and English-speaking communities in Quebec .

and English-speaking communities in . Budget 2023 and the recently launched Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration committed that, in addition to its existing funding of $192.2 million over five years, Health Canada's OLHP will also receive $14.5 million over five years (for a total of $206.7 million over five years). This funding will support non-profit organizations that serve OLMC communities as well as enhancing their capacity to train additional bilingual nurses and personal support care workers.

over five years, Health Canada's OLHP will also receive over five years (for a total of over five years). This funding will support non-profit organizations that serve OLMC communities as well as enhancing their capacity to train additional bilingual nurses and personal support care workers. Budget 2023 outlined the Government's plan to invest close to $200 billion over 10 years, including $46.2 billion in new health care funding to provinces and territories to strengthen Canada's public health care system. This includes $25 billion of funding through tailored bilateral agreements to meet the specific needs of each province and territory. One of the principles that provinces and territories have agreed to in order to receive this funding is to take into account the needs of equity-seeking groups and individuals in terms of access to health services, including OLMCs.

