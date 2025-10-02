OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 2 2025 /CNW/ - Our Canadian health care system is a point of pride and underpins our economic strength.

Last May, the new government expanded the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) to include millions of new eligible Canadians. As of today, more than 5 million Canadians are now covered under the CDCP and can receive the dental care they need. In Ontario, over 2 million people are covered under the CDCP and more than 1 million Ontarians have received care.

The CDCP is making life more affordable by saving eligible Canadians an average of $800 per year on their health care services. Close to 2.8 million Canadians have already received care from participating providers.

For some CDCP members, it is their first time seeing an oral health provider in decades. Without access to dental care, many people visit the emergency rooms for dental issues, which could be treated in a dental office. By providing better access to care, the CDCP is helping to ease pressure on Canada's health care system.

"The Canadian Dental Care Plan is having a profound impact on the lives of Canadians – improving both health and affordability for eligible members. The strong uptake for the CDCP underscores the need for affordable oral health care across the country and the important role that all oral health providers play in improving the overall health of Canadians."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Dental care should never be out of reach. Thanks to the Canadian Dental Care Plan, millions of Canadians now have access to the treatments they need to maintain a healthy smile. This program is helping build a healthier, more equitable Canada--one person at a time. Apply today at Canada.ca/dental and join the growing number of Canadians already benefiting from this essential support."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"In Ontario, too many people have gone without the dental care they need simply because it wasn't affordable. The Canadian Dental Care Plan is changing that. The plan continues to improve access to oral health care for all eligible Ontarians. These milestones demonstrate how we are supporting families and communities across the province by making dental care more affordable and within reach."

The Honourable Mona Fortier

Member of Parliament for Ottawa-Vanier-Gloucester

Quick Facts

In May 2025, the new government expanded the CDCP to eligible Canadians aged 18 to 64.

All eligible Canadians can now apply to the CDCP. To qualify, applicants must: Not have access to dental insurance Have filed their individual 2024 tax return in Canada (and their spouse's or common-law partner's, if applicable) Have an adjusted family net income of less than $90,000 Be a Canadian resident for tax purposes

CDCP members who do not already have an oral health provider can consult Sun Life's CDCP Provider Search to find one in their community.

Close to 100% of active dentists, denturists, dental hygienists and dental specialists in Canada, including those in educational institutions, are caring for patients covered under the CDCP.

For the current benefit year (2025-26), CDCP members have already saved, on average, close to $700 on the dental care they received; for the 2024-25 benefit year, members saved an average of nearly $900.

The top five dental issues that led to emergency department visits but that could have been cared for in dental offices are: abscesses, toothaches, infections, cavities and other lesions inside the mouth. These visits cost Canada's health care system more than $31 million in 2022-23 (with costs for individual provinces and territories ranging from $100,000 to $13.9 million).

