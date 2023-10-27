A total of up to $427 million to support the commercialization of transformative projects that develop, scale up and apply advanced technology solutions in manufacturing

WOODBRIDGE, ON, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The unique collaborative model of the Global Innovation Clusters is making key connections for the development of critical advancements in the innovation ecosystem, giving Canada a competitive advantage worldwide.

Minister Champagne would like to congratulate the Advanced Manufacturing Cluster (NGen) on its recently renewed funding, which brings the total Government of Canada funding of the cluster to up to $427 million. This reinvestment in the cluster supports the commercialization of transformative projects that develop, scale up and apply advanced technology solutions in manufacturing, attracting talent and investments from within Canada and around the world.

Through the Global Innovation Clusters program, the government established a new approach to innovation: building accelerated and strong ecosystems in industries where Canada leads and has a significant competitive advantage. Since the launch of the program, the clusters have been finding new ways to build connections, bringing together experts in their respective fields to create high-quality, well-paying jobs, invest in promising projects, help firms scale up and position Canada as a global leader in the innovation space.

The collaboration between Martinrea and PolyML, a predictive maintenance and AI-driven smart welding, zero downtime, zero defects and output optimization project, is a great example of how the unique model of the Global Innovation Cluster program enabled the Advanced Manufacturing Cluster to make meaningful connections that delivered practical and affordable solutions to its manufacturing partner, and then to a broader range of Canadian manufacturers. The solutions from this project will provide the foundations to offer the fastest path for other Canadian manufacturers to implement similar capabilities.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I would like to congratulate NGen on announcing 165 projects to date, making a significant contribution to the advanced manufacturing ecosystem, both here in Canada and abroad. I look forward to seeing future made-in-Canada innovations in advanced manufacturing and a deepening talent pool as a result of the our renewed support."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Canada is investing in its manufacturing sector and promoting innovation in Vaughan and beyond. The Global Innovation Cluster and strategic partnerships with NGen and its partners are enhancing our manufacturing ecosystem, resulting in industry-leading collaborations like the one between Martinrea and PolyML. So far, 165 projects have been announced to scale up technology solutions in manufacturing, attract talent and broaden investments in Canada's manufacturing sector."

– Francesco Sorbara, Member of Parliament for Vaughn—Woodbridge

"Collaboration is a driver of innovation in Canada's advanced manufacturing sector. At NGen, we're proud to support partnerships that drive remarkable results like what we've seen between Martinrea and PolyML. By working with cutting-edge technology providers and world-class manufacturing organizations, NGen is supporting the development of new, world-leading capabilities that generate new business opportunities and economic benefits for Canada."

– Jayson Myers, CEO, NGen

Budget 2022 confirmed Canada's commitment to the Global Innovation Clusters, with an additional investment of $750 million through to 2028, to support their further growth and development.

commitment to the Global Innovation Clusters, with an additional investment of through to 2028, to support their further growth and development. As of June 2023 , the clusters have announced more than 510 projects worth $2.29 billion , involving more than 2,520 partners.

, the clusters have announced more than 510 projects worth , involving more than 2,520 partners. Building on their success to date, the five clusters will continue growing their innovation ecosystems through joint missions aligned with key government priorities such as fighting climate change and addressing supply chain disruptions.

The clusters are on track to meet the overall job creation target of 15,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs by 2023 and 50,000 by 2028.

The clusters are also helping to build a skilled and diverse workforce by creating opportunities for women, racialized Canadians, Indigenous communities and other under-represented groups, and they are offering workshops and formalized training in response to the industry's need for members of these groups to develop their talent, learn about topics or gain new skills.

