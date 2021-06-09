Government of Canada Highlights More Than $9.5 Million in Support for National Official Languages Organizations

Funding for national official language organizations increased under the Action Plan for Official Languages.

OTTAWA, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Our two official languages are an integral part of our national identity. For Canadians living in official language minority communities, ensuring the survival and vitality of their language and culture is a daily act of resilience. The Government of Canada supports these communities by investing in local organizations that help their members learn, retain and celebrate their language.

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, highlighted the Government of Canada's $9.5 million investment in 25 organizations in 2020­–21. All organizations received a minimum 20-percent increase in 2018.Three organizations received funding for the first time.

Under the Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023, l'Alliance des producteurs francophones du Canada, le Front des réalisateurs indépendants du Canada, and le Regroupement des gens d'affaires de la capitale nationale received program funding for the first time, providing financial stability, which helps them plan multi-year activities.

"Canada's official language minority communities are part of the social fabric of our country, made up of many small, dedicated organizations that work tirelessly to ensure the sustainability and vitality of our communities. Our funding for 25 national organizations that support official languages minority communities will help strengthen Francophone institutions across the country. More than ever, the Government of Canada has a role to play in protecting linguistic rights from coast to coast to coast."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

"In every part of Canada, official language minority communities are working to keep their language and culture relevant, strong and thriving. Community organizations play a vital role in Canada's bilingual future by providing leadership and direction, while ensuring access to services, resources as well as cultural and language activities."

—Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario and Official Languages)

"At a time when our industry is undergoing profound changes, the core funding provided by Canadian Heritage will allow the Alliance des producteurs francophones du Canada to pursue its mission with determination: to ensure the growth of the country's audiovisual production by ensuring that the realities, talent and vitality of Francophones in minority communities are reflected."

—Carol Ann Pilon, Executive Director, l'Alliance des producteurs francophones du Canada

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023: Investing in Our Future proposes an unprecedented investment of $2.7 billion over five years, including $500 million in new funding, to support official language minority communities and promote bilingualism across the country.

On February 19, Minister Joly unveiled the document English and French: Towards a Substantive Equality of Official Languages in Canada, which outlined the Government of Canada's intentions to modernize and strengthen the Official Languages Act and related instruments. This document proposes a range of changes and new measures to achieve a new linguistic balance in the country.

In Budget 2021, the Government of Canada proposed $392 million for official language minority communities across the country. This funding aims to achieve greater levels of bilingualism, make high-quality post-secondary minority-language education available across Canada, support the construction, renovation and expansion of the educational and community spaces that serve official language minority communities and modernize the Official Languages Act.

CLIENT NAME 2018–2019 FUNDING (BEFORE ACTION PLAN) TOTAL ALLOCATION IN 2020–2021 ALLIANCE DES PRODUCTEURS FRANCOPHONES DU CANADA N/A $120,000 ALLIANCE NATIONALE DE L'INDUSTRIE MUSICALE (ANIM) $105,800 $126,960 ASSOCIATION CANADIENNE D'ÉDUCATION DE LANGUE FRANÇAISE $475,000 $570,000 ASSOCIATION CANADIENNE DES PROFESSIONNELS DE L'IMMERSION (ACPI) $275,000 $400,000 ASSOCIATION DE LA PRESSE FRANCOPHONE $340,000 $446,000 ASSOCIATION DES COLLÈGES ET UNIVERSITÉS DE LA FRANCOPHONIE CANADIENNE $250,000 $345,000 ASSOCIATION DES GROUPES EN ARTS VISUELS FRANCOPHONES $75,000 $132,950 CANADIAN PARENTS FOR FRENCH $830,000 $1,116,000 FÉDÉRATION DE LA JEUNESSE CANADIENNE-FRANÇAISE INC. $480,000 $576,000 FÉDÉRATION DES AÎNÉES ET AÎNÉS FRANCOPHONES DU CANADA $165,000 $248,000 FÉDÉRATION NATIONALE DES CONSEILS SCOLAIRES FRANCOPHONES $250,000 $300,000 FRONT DES RÉALISATEURS INDÉPENDANTS DU CANADA (F.R.I.C.) N/A $142,500 LA COMMISSION NATIONALE DES PARENTS FRANCOPHONES INC. $212,000 $279,400 LA FÉDÉRATION CULTURELLE CANADIENNE-FRANÇAISE $645,000 $774,000 LA FÉDÉRATION DES COMMUNAUTÉS FRANCOPHONES ET ACADIENNE DU CANADA INC. $950,000 $1,186,751 L'ALLIANCE DES FEMMES DE LA FRANCOPHONIE CANADIENNE (AFFC) $275,000 $342,100 L'ALLIANCE DES RADIOS COMMUNAUTAIRES DU CANADA INC. $337,500 $492,150 L'ASSOCIATION CANADIENNE DES PROFESSEURS DE LANGUES SECONDES INC./THE CANADIAN ASSOCIATION OF SECOND LANGUAGE TEACHERS INC. $305,000 $400,000 L'ASSOCIATION DES TRÉÂTRES FRANCOPHONES DU CANADA $120,000 $168,000 LE FRANÇAIS POUR L'AVENIR / FRENCH FOR THE FUTURE $550,000 $680,000 REGROUPEMENT DES ÉDITEURS FRANCO-CANADIENS $78,000 $118,600 REGROUPEMENT DES GENS D'AFFAIRES DE LA CAPITALE NATIONALE INC N/A $100,000 RÉSEAU DES CÉGEPS ET DES COLLÈGES FRANCOPHONES DU CANADA $250,000 $300,000 RÉSEAU NATIONAL DES GALAS DE LA CHANSON $130,000 $195,000 SOCIÉTÉ POUR LE PERFECTIONNEMENT DE L'ENSEIGNEMENT DE L'ANGLAIS LANGUE SECONDE AU QUÉBEC $47,500 $57,000 TOTAL $7,145,800 $9,616,441

Note: Organizations with "N/A" in the 2018–2019 column did not receive programming funding in that period.

Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023: Investing in Our Future https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/official-languages-bilingualism/official-languages-action-plan/2018-2023.html English and French: Towards a substantive equality of official languages in Canada https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/corporate/publications/general-publications/equality-official-languages.html#a5

