Government of Canada helps to create more than 25,000 apprenticeship positions across Canada

HALIFAX, NS , May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The skilled trades are at the centre of Canada's economic recovery. Few industries are as essential to Canadians' everyday lives. Smart investments are needed to support Canadians from all backgrounds in taking up apprenticeship training now, and kick-starting lucrative careers in well-respected skilled trades.

Today, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough was at the Canadian Apprenticeship Forum's (CAF) 2022 National Apprenticeship Conference to announce the launch of the new, federal Apprenticeship Service. The Government of Canada is investing close to $247 million in 13 projects that will enable small and medium-sized employers (SMEs) to offer apprenticeship training opportunities.

Over the next two years, first-year apprentices in eligible Red Seal trades will get the hands-on experience and training they require to progress toward becoming certified in the Red Seal trades as a result of connecting with opportunities at these employers. The organizations that are being funded under the Apprenticeship Service will distribute financial incentives to SMEs, and provide additional supports, such as help navigating the apprenticeship system, onboarding apprentices, and creating welcoming and inclusive workplaces. To help marginalized Canadians, the incentives are doubled for SMEs who hire from equity-deserving groups, such as women, persons with disabilities, Indigenous people and racialized people. The Government's investment today will create more than 25,000 new apprenticeship positions across Canada.

As part of the announcement, Minister Qualtrough highlighted funding of over $45 million to the CAF for a project that will provide financial support to SMEs to hire 4,000 first-year Red Seal apprentices in the construction and manufacturing trades. Other highlights of her address to the delegates included: Budget 2022 investments in support of the trades, the need to ensure women, Indigenous youth, racialized Canadians, newcomers and persons with disabilities have equal opportunities to build successful careers in the trades, and the critical role of Canada's apprenticeship systems to support Canada's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the CAF conference, Minister Qualtrough underscored the importance of working together with all partners involved to address the need to recruit and train thousands of tradespeople in the next few years. The support of all levels of government, industry, employers, Indigenous communities and unions is crucial to enhance Canada's apprenticeship system and build a strong and resilient trades workforce.

Quotes

"About 700,000 skilled trades workers are expected to retire in Canada by 2028. That's 700,000 good jobs waiting for Canadians. We need Canadians to be able to seize these opportunities, and to have the tools, training and resources they need to thrive. Apprenticeships are one of the best ways to do that."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough

"The Canadian Apprenticeship Forum is extremely pleased with the government's investments in apprenticeship. The apprenticeship community understands the importance of encouraging and supporting employers to hire new apprentices. Through this investment, we will work with our partners at BuildForce Canada, SkillPlan, ApprenticeSearch.com, Aboriginal Apprenticeship Board and the Canadian Construction Association to provide a range of supports, financial and otherwise, to employers who take on the important role of training tomorrow's skilled trades workforce."

--Executive Director of the Canadian Apprenticeship Forum, France Daviault

Quick Facts

Approximately 700,000 skilled trades workers are expected to retire in Canada by 2028. According to the Canadian Apprenticeship Forum, to meet the demand for skilled journeypersons in Red Seal Trades, an average of around 75,000 new apprentices will need to be hired per year in the next five years. Top trades most at risk of not meeting the demand include welder, industrial mechanic (millwright), bricklayer, boilermaker, cook and hairstylist.





The Government of Canada is investing nearly $1 billion annually in apprenticeship supports through grants, loans, tax credits, Employment Insurance benefits during in-school training, project funding, and support for the Red Seal program. Announced in Budget 2019, the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy will strengthen existing apprenticeship supports and programs by helping apprentices and key apprenticeship stakeholders, including employers, to participate and succeed in the skilled trades.

Measures in Budget 2022 to support skilled trades workers







$84.2 million over four years to double funding for the Union Training and Innovation Program to help apprentices from underrepresented groups begin and succeed in careers in the skilled trades through mentorship, career services, and job-matching.

A new Labour Mobility Deduction, which would provide tax recognition on up to $4,000 per year in eligible travel and temporary relocation expenses to eligible tradespersons and apprentices. This measure would apply to the 2022 and subsequent taxation years.

$2.5 million in 2022-23 for Employment and Social Development Canada to launch a new union-led advisory table that brings together unions and trade associations. The table will advise the government on how to help workers navigate the changing labour market, with a particular focus on skilled, mid-career workers in at-risk sectors and jobs.

