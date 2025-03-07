Government of Canada helps local Mississauga organization protect themselves against hate-motivated crimes

TORONTO, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Everyone who lives in Canada deserves to be and feel safe in their communities. These last few years, we've witnessed a rise in hate incidents experienced by many communities. This is unacceptable, and the federal government is taking action to combat hate and protect communities.

Today, Charles Sousa, Member of Parliament for Mississauga—Lakeshore, on behalf of the Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and

Associate Minister of Public Safety, announced an investment of $59,072 to the Islamic Society of North America – Canada in Mississauga through the Canada Community Security Program (CCSP).

This project funding will enhance security measures to deter hate-motivated crime.

Activities include the implementation of measures to enhance the security of their community gathering spaces, including the purchase and installation of CCTV cameras and security alarms.

The CCSP supports communities at risk of hate-motivated crime by providing time-limited funding to enhance security measures at their gathering places. The CCSP was announced in September 2024 by Public Safety Canada, and replaces and enhances the work previously undertaken by the Security Infrastructure Program.

Eligible measures under the CCSP include security equipment and hardware, minor renovations to enhance security, security and emergency assessments and plans, training to respond to hate-motivated events, and time-limited third-party licensed security personnel.

Organizations interested in staying informed about the CCSP are encouraged to subscribe to the National Crime Prevention Strategy mailing list.

Quote

"Our government is unwavering in its commitment to keep Canadians safe and combatting all forms of hate, including islamophobia. Muslim Canadians, like all Canadians, deserve to feel safe in their communities and in their places of worship. The Canada Community Security Program plays an important role in preventing hate-motivated crimes, and with this investment, we're helping keep Mississauga's muslim community safe."

- The Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety

"There is no place in our society for Islamophobia or any other form of hatred. That is why I am proud that our government introduced the Canada Community Security Program to protect all Canadians' right to live, work, and pray free from fear. Today's investment will support the important work that ISNA does by ensuring that Mississauga's Muslim community has a safe place to worship and gather."

- Charles Sousa, Member of Parliament for Mississauga—Lakeshore, on behalf of the Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and

Associate Minister of Public Safety

"We are profoundly grateful for the invaluable support of the Canada Community Security Program (CCSP) in strengthening the safety and security of the Muslim community at ISNA Canada. This generous grant will play a crucial role in securing our center, including new much needed cameras and infrastructure upgrades. With these improvements, our community will be able to gather and worship with a greater sense of peace and reassurance, knowing that their safety is a priority."

- Fouzan Khan, CEO, Islamic Society of North America – Canada

Quick Facts



As of February 7, 2025 , the Government of Canada has invested over $36 million in funding to more than 830 projects to help Canadian communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes protect and strengthen the security of their community centres, places of worship and other institutions, through the Canada Community Security Program and its previous formats, the Security Infrastructure Program (SIP) and the Expanded Security Infrastructure Program (ESIP).

, the Government of has invested over in funding to more than 830 projects to help Canadian communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes protect and strengthen the security of their community centres, places of worship and other institutions, through the Canada Community Security Program and its previous formats, the Security Infrastructure Program (SIP) and the Expanded Security Infrastructure Program (ESIP). The CCSP is one of four programs under the National Crime Prevention Strategy, which supports local, targeted crime prevention initiatives and the development and sharing of knowledge to prevent and reduce crime among at-risk populations and vulnerable communities. The other programs are the Crime Prevention Action Fund, the Youth Gang Prevention Fund, and the Northern and Indigenous Crime Prevention Fund.

Budget 2024 provided $273.6 million over six years starting in 2024-25, with $29.3 million ongoing, for Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate. The Action Plan will support community outreach and law enforcement reform, tackle the rise in hate crimes and hate incidents, enhance community security, counter radicalization, and increase support for victims. Additional funding for the CCSP was part of the Budget 2024 investment for this first ever whole-of-federal government Action Plan to prevent and address hate.

