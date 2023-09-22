Support through the Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund will enable communities to improve the readiness of their climate comfort centres

NEW GLASGOW, NS, Sept. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Late last September, Hurricane Fiona ravaged cities and towns in the four Atlantic provinces. Since the first days of disaster response, the Government of Canada has been helping keep people safe, and communities recover and rebuild. And now, as the importance of the preparedness of climate comfort centres in affected areas is more critical than ever, the Government of Canada is ready to help again.

In the days following the storm, many climate comfort centres were quickly opened in impacted communities. The centers provided individuals with the essential services, resources, safety and support they needed to recover, stay warm and shelter. These climate comfort centres play an important role in maintaining the social fabric of communities during times of crisis and in accelerating their return to economic vitality afterwards.

Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for ACOA, announced financial support of up to $9 million to help improve the readiness of designated climate comfort centres in areas impacted by Hurricane Fiona for future climate-induced weather events. The dedicated financial support from the Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund will provide these centres with specialized equipment and other materials, as well as necessary improvements, repairs and upgrades. Examples of resources and material that can help with community preparedness could include power generators, satellite phones, blankets, cots and other basic emergency tools. Priority consideration will be given to applications received by November 17, 2023.

By focusing on better preparing communities and businesses to protect against climate-related disasters now and for the future, the Government of Canada is helping ensure safety and security during these events, as well as recover and return to economic health and community life more quickly. Today's announcement further demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting communities and businesses impacted by Hurricane Fiona.

Quotes

"Atlantic Canadians know that to weather the storm, we must pull together. Climate comfort existing centres play an essential role in our safety and security during times of crisis. It is vital that these facilities have the capacity, resources and tools to support and shelter our citizens when they need it most. And we also know that after the crisis, these centres help communities and businesses return to economic health and activity. Through the Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund, the Government of Canada is able to strengthen climate comfort centres in Fiona-affected areas, helping to build community resilience and improving planning for future climate-related disasters."

- The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for ACOA

"Many community groups and volunteers played a critical role in recovery operations after Hurricane Fiona by delivering supplies and offering support to community members hit by the hurricane. Today's funding will ensure these communities particularly hard hit will have resources in their community going forward."

- The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Central Nova

Quick facts

Through the Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund announced October 4, 2022 , the federal government is providing up to $300 million over two years, starting in 2022, to support local communities and businesses affected by the storm and to help long-term recovery efforts.

, the federal government is providing up to over two years, starting in 2022, to support local communities and businesses affected by the storm and to help long-term recovery efforts. The Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund is coordinated by the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, which is working with other federal departments and agencies to address and determine local recovery needs, develop targeted initiatives to assist in recovery and rebuilding, and allocate funds accordingly to the departments and agencies that will deliver their portion of the Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund.

ACOA is accepting applications to support communities, businesses and organizations in Atlantic Canada that were directly affected by Hurricane Fiona but are not eligible or are partly eligible for other sources of financial support.

that were directly affected by Hurricane Fiona but are not eligible or are partly eligible for other sources of financial support. Of the $300 million Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund, $110 million has been allocated to ACOA. The financial support announced today for climate comfort centres comes from ACOA's allocation.

Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund, has been allocated to ACOA. The financial support announced today for climate comfort centres comes from ACOA's allocation. Communities will be responsible for determining which facilities will be designated as climate comfort centres and eligible for this support.

The Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund is a time-limited fund that will end on March 31, 2024 . Priority consideration will be given to applications received by November 17, 2023 , 23:59 ADT . Applications will continue to be accepted after this date and funded on a continuous basis until November 17, 2023 or until such a time as the allocated funding is fully distributed.

Backgrounder - Government of Canada helps climate comfort centres in communities impacted by Hurricane Fiona prepare for future disasters

The Government of Canada, through ACOA, is providing financial support of up to $9 million to help improve the readiness of designated climate comfort centres in areas impacted by Hurricane Fiona for future climate-induced weather events. The investment is being provided through the Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund.

Communities and non-profits in areas impacted by Hurricane Fiona are eligible to receive support to help with recovery and preparing for future climate-related disasters.

For example, applicants might:

Make improvements, repairs or upgrades to their facilities or equipment to improve readiness to respond to future climate-induced weather events.

Apply for help to replenish emergency supplies and acquire specialized equipment.

Provide training to mitigate the risk of future climate-related emergencies and develop materials for knowledge transfer and readiness.

Communities will be responsible for determining which facilities will be designated as climate comfort centres and eligible for this support.

Priority consideration will be given to applications received by November 17, 2023, 23:59 ADT.

Should there be remaining funding after this date, applications will continue to be accepted and funded on a continuous basis until this time-limited fund ends on March 31, 2024 or until such a time as the allocated funding is fully distributed.

To apply for assistance, communities can visit ACOA's website for further information or contact the nearest ACOA office at any time.



