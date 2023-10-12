Government of Canada helping youth acquire the skills they need to thrive in the evolving digital economy

$10.68 million investment will see 9 organizations help youth be ready for the workplace of tomorrow

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada continues its efforts to build a strong, skilled workforce capable of adapting to the changing way we work and do business. Investing in Canadian youth is an essential part of the Government of Canada's efforts to support an increasingly digital economy and prepare workers for new jobs in emerging industries. That is why the government is helping youth develop the skills and gain the experience they need to successfully transition into the labour market.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced that nine not-for-profit organizations in communities across the country will receive $10.68 million in funding as part of the third phase of the Digital Skills for Youth (DS4Y) program. This investment will support the following organizations in creating employment opportunities that help equip youth with the skills needed to thrive in the ever-evolving digital economy:

BioTalent

Communautique

ECO Canada

Independent Media Arts Alliance

Lighthouse Labs

Make a Change Canada

Memorial University of Newfoundland

PEI Cultural Human Resources Sector Council

Pinnguaq Association

The DS4Y program is part of the government's Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS), which provides Canadian youth with the tools and valuable experience they need to launch successful careers. The program also seeks to bridge the digital divide by helping Canadians develop the skills they need to take advantage of new technologies.

"The digital economy is the economy of the future, and it's essential that young Canadians have the best possible tools to thrive and make Canada a world leader in tomorrow's economy. That's why our government is dedicated to supporting young people, including recent graduates, as they navigate their entry into the job market, equipping them with the needed expertise and capabilities to begin prosperous careers in the ever-evolving digital sectors. This valuable professional experience will empower young individuals with the means to adjust and excel in the economy of tomorrow."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Since its launch in 2018, DS4Y has helped provide training and valuable work experience to nearly 6,000 young Canadians. This third phase seeks to provide an additional 356 training and employment opportunities.

DS4Y is helping provide experiences that prepare youth to adapt to tomorrow's workplace, including in emerging areas such as cybersecurity, the automation of knowledge tasks, big data and artificial intelligence.

