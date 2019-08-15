Government of Canada helping Quebec fisheries and aquaculture businesses adopt clean technologies

EAST HEREFORD, QC, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Investments in clean technology for fish harvesters and aquaculture farms in Quebec will help make them more sustainable and competitive.

Today, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Compton—Stanstead, on behalf of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, announced more than $355,000 in federal funding from the Fisheries and Aquaculture Clean Technology Adoption Program (FACTAP) to support clean economic growth in southern Quebec. The Province of Quebec is also an active partner and financial contributor promoting the adoption of clean technologies in the fisheries and aquaculture sectors. It has contributed nearly $239,000 in funding to these environmentally-friendly initiatives.

FACTAP provides $20 million over four years to help businesses incorporate new, clean technologies into their day-to-day operations, accelerating the use of more sustainable and efficient tools, practices and techniques.

Today's investment will support three new projects in Quebec:

Ferme Piscicole des Bobines of East Hereford, Quebec , will receive $303,750 in federal funding for an advanced industrial-scale waste treatment system to improve water quality and reduce wastewater impacts at a land-based rainbow trout aquaculture operation.

, will receive in federal funding for an advanced industrial-scale waste treatment system to improve water quality and reduce wastewater impacts at a land-based rainbow trout aquaculture operation. Centre de Transfert et de Sélection des Salmonidés of Nouvelle, Quebec will receive $29,043 in federal funding for the installation of an incubator to maintain the temperature of brook trout eggs, which helps prevent against infections and thereby reduces the use of treatment products in their operations. Pisciculture de la Jacques-Cartier of La Patrie, Quebec , will receive $22,500 in federal funding for UV filters that will reduce fungus outbreaks throughout the early stages of salmon rearing activities.

The projects receiving funding today will help fisheries and aquaculture businesses adopt greener practices to improve energy efficiency, reduce waste and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

"The Government of Canada is supporting projects under the Fisheries and Aquaculture Clean Technology Adoption Program to enhance the environmental sustainability of our fisheries and aquaculture sectors. Investments in clean technology will help businesses adopt greener practices, while ensuring they remain competitive in the global trade market."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Helping Quebec businesses adopt new ways to increase their environmental efficiency is a priority for our government. With this support, the East Hereford Coil Fish Farm will be able to continue to innovate while operating sustainable and responsible aquaculture."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead

"The Government of Quebec is pleased to work with Fisheries and Oceans Canada to fund clean technology projects in the aquaculture sector. I am delighted that Quebec businesses are adopting technologies that will respect the environment and benefit Quebec's economy."

André Lamontagne, Minister of the Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec

