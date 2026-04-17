Regional Tariff Response Initiative investments will enable Alberta businesses to adapt to tariff related challenges and expand into allied markets

EDMONTON, AB, April 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Alberta's economy is powered by exports, and businesses across the province--like those throughout Canada--are facing heightened uncertainty as tariffs and evolving global trade conditions affect costs, customer bases, and supply chains. To remain competitive and build long‑term resilience, they must adapt. That is why the Government of Canada is taking action through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI), supporting businesses as they diversify markets and strengthen their operations amid ongoing trade uncertainty.

Government of Canada helping Edmonton-area businesses modernize operations and increase sales (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), announced a federal investment of more than $8.4 million through the RTRI to support seven projects in the greater Edmonton area.

These investments will help small- and medium-sized businesses expand operations, build resilience, and strengthen their capacity to navigate in a more competitive global market.

Funding announced today will support more than 150 jobs in Alberta while advancing innovation and manufacturing efficiency across a range of sectors, including homebuilding, cooling products, and steel parts manufacturing. These investments will help businesses integrate automation into production lines, adopt artificial intelligence tools to improve productivity, hire more staff to increase production capacity, and expand sales of Alberta-made products in new international markets. A full list of projects receiving PrairiesCan investment can be found in the associated backgrounder.

Through targeted investments like these, the Government of Canada is helping Alberta businesses adapt, grow, and lead--creating good jobs and building a stronger, more resilient, and more competitive Canadian economy.

Quotes

"In a more uncertain world, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control--building a stronger and more resilient economy here at home. That means investing in Canadian businesses so they can innovate, compete, and succeed globally. Through PrairiesCan's Regional Tariff Response Initiative, we are helping small‑ and medium‑sized businesses in Alberta and across Western Canada scale up production, strengthen operations, and access new markets. The result is good jobs, stronger supply chains, and a stronger Canada."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"This federal investment comes at a critical time for Edmonton-area businesses facing global trade uncertainty. We're encouraged to see the Government of Canada partnering with manufacturers and builders who are adapting, innovating, and creating jobs right here in our region. When businesses can modernize and diversify, our entire economy becomes more resilient."

–Heather Thomson, Vice President of Economy and Engagement, Edmonton Chamber of Commerce

"PrairiesCan's support through the RTRI program allows us to accelerate critical automation and manufacturing upgrades that we would have otherwise phased in over several years. We're increasing our in-house capability, improving productivity, and positioning the business to scale globally while keeping high-value engineering and manufacturing jobs in Canada. This puts us in a stronger position to compete internationally and expand into new export markets."

–Jon McCallum, CEO, Flexxaire Inc.

Quick facts

The Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI) is a $1 billion national program aimed at helping Canadian businesses impacted by global tariff disruptions.

The Regional Tariff Response Initiative includes targeted funding for key areas of Canada's economy, including up to $150 million to support the steel sector.

PrairiesCan continues to accept RTRI applications from eligible businesses and organizations operating across the Prairie provinces.

The RTRI aligns with a broader Government of Canada tariff response plan, which includes new measures to protect Canadian businesses and workers, including an expansion of the Strategic Innovation Fund, labour market development agreements, and the Large Enterprise Tariff Loan facility.

Backgrounder

The Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI) is part of the Government of Canada's strategy to defend Canadian jobs, industries, and supply chains from the impacts of tariffs. Delivered by Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) in the Prairie provinces, RTRI strengthens the competitiveness of tariff impacted small- and medium-sized businesses by helping them to boost productivity, catalyze growth, and diversify markets.

Today, PrairiesCan announced $8,401,206.00 in RTRI investment for the following seven projects in the greater Edmonton area:

Alta-Fab Enterprises Ltd.

Enhance facilities and adopt advanced manufacturing processes to transform production of its Canadian made modular building solutions. This project will enable Alta-Fab to automate cabinetry manufacturing, upgrade facilities, improve welding equipment, and train staff so that the business can remain competitive and reduce production costs while creating quality jobs. PrairiesCan is investing $1 million in this project.

Akash Homes

Responsibly incorporate artificial intelligence solutions and create a dedicated business operations team to tackle data fragmentation, strengthen processes and scale-up homebuilding across the Prairies. This project will enhance Akash Homes' ability to monitor and coordinate homebuilding activities, improving build efficiency and lowering construction costs. PrairiesCan is investing $1 million in this project.

Armtec Inc.

Upgrade its Redwater, AB facility with a mobile culvert steel manufacturing mill to support the production of steel pipe products at remote sites. This project will reduce transportation costs and delivery times, increasing the competitiveness of Armtec products and offering benefits to customers across Alberta. PrairiesCan is investing $1 million in this project.

Flexxaire Inc.

In phase one of a two-phase RTRI project, Flexxaire will advance automation at its Edmonton facility to enable 24/5 production and expand in-house manufacturing. This project will strengthen supply reliability and reduce unit costs, allowing the company to keep production in Canada while remaining competitive in global markets. PrairiesCan is investing $1 million in this project.

Flexxaire Inc.

In phase two of a two-phase RTRI project, Flexxaire will expand its automated production systems, add specialized technical staff, and strengthen quality assurance capabilities to scale output from its Edmonton facility. This phase builds on the 24/5 operating model, enabling higher throughput, tighter process control, and the certifications required to access European markets, including CE marking. PrairiesCan is investing $2,401,206 in repayable funding in this project.

Weldco-Beales Manufacturing

Integrate automation and specialized welding processes to increase production of its specialized high-durability steel attachments that are used on heavy vehicles and equipment. Production efficiencies supported through this project will increase manufacturing capacity and enable sales growth in domestic and Latin American markets. PrairiesCan is investing $1 million in this project.

Whitemud Ironworks Limited

Upgrade facilities and install equipment to increase on-site steel processing capacity and better enable the use of Canadian-sourced steel products. New equipment will include a crane system and a laser cutting table that will allow Whitemud Ironworks to customize steel products, reducing the reliance on imported custom steel products. PrairiesCan is investing $1 million in this project.

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SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-574-6781; Narmin Hassam-Clark, Acting Communications Manager, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 587-532-7170