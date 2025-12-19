Regional Tariff Response Initiative investment will enable Core Design to double manufacturing capacity and grow sales in reliable domestic and international markets

LEDUC, AB, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Tariffs and shifting global trade conditions are creating uncertainty for Canadian businesses, particularly for manufacturers that rely on export markets. To build a stronger, more resilient economy, Canada has to move beyond its reliance on a single trading partner and reach new markets, at home and abroad.

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) announced a federal investment of $1 million for Core Design Ltd. (Core Design) to adapt to new market realities for their custom steel downhole completion products.

PrairiesCan's investment will enable Core Design to purchase specialized machinery that doubles the manufacturing capacity of their high-performance steel-made downhole tools and thermal solutions used in oil and gas sector operations. This increased capacity will make it possible for Core Design to fulfill larger custom steel manufacturing projects within Canada and help expand sales in South America.

Like many other Canadian exports, Core Design's steel products are impacted by tariffs from the United States and other international markets. The Government of Canada has launched specific targeted measures, including the Regional Tariff Response Initiative, to boost the competitiveness of the Canadian steel industry and to unlock over $1 billion in new domestic demand for Canadian steel. The government also launched a new $1 billion investment for the steel and lumber industries, ensuring Canadian producers can compete and grow at home.

Innovative Prairie businesses, like Core Design, are adapting quickly to new trade realities. The Government of Canada is proud to support companies that demonstrate meaningful action to diversify markets, create local jobs, and reinforce Canada's economic security.

Quotes

"As global trade conditions shift, manufacturers like Core Design are investing to stay competitive and grow. This investment will help Core Design expand its manufacturing capacity here in Alberta, produce more of the specialized steel equipment energy producers rely on, and create good local jobs. Through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative, our government is helping businesses adapt to tariffs, strengthen supply chains, and build a more resilient Canadian economy -- including in the energy sector, where Canada and Alberta are working together to unlock long-term growth."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewksi, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"The Regional Tariff Response Initiative allows Core Design to move ahead with critical investments that support our expansion and workforce growth. Targeted support for small and medium-sized manufacturers helps strengthen regional supply chains and keeps production in Canada. We are grateful for PrairiesCan's support."

–Jesse Klimack, President, Core Design Ltd.

Quick facts

The Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI) is a $1-billion national program aimed at helping Canadian businesses impacted by global tariff disruptions.

Today's announcement marks the first RTRI-approved project on the Prairies, demonstrating the Government of Canada's commitment to helping regional businesses respond to tariffs, scale innovation, and diversify export markets.

PrairiesCan continues to accept RTRI applications from eligible businesses and organizations operating across the Prairie provinces.

Today's federal investment will enable Core Design to double manufacturing capacity, fulfill larger contracts and expand into new domestic and global markets.

15 new jobs are expected as a result of this new federal funding.

The Prairies generate nearly 25% of Canada's GDP and are central to Canada's economic strength and future competitiveness.

