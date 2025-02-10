Government of Canada funds three projects in Manitoba to help more seniors age at home

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Every senior should be able to age safely, healthily and with dignity, with the option to do so at home and in their community. To help with this, the Government of Canada developed the Age Well at Home initiative, which supports community groups in trying new ideas, expanding successful ones, and recruiting volunteers to assist seniors in aging at home.

Today, Canada's Minister of Seniors, Joanne Thompson, announced $1.57 million in funding for three pilot projects in Manitoba. The Minister was joined by Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North and Ben Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre. These projects mobilize volunteers to help low-income and otherwise vulnerable seniors in their homes. They were selected after an open call for proposals under the Age Well at Home initiative's In-Home Support Pilot Project stream.

The North Point Douglas Seniors Association in Winnipeg is receiving up to $470,417 for their Seniors Life Quality Project. The project allows inner city seniors living independently to improve their quality of life through friendly visits, light housekeeping and home maintenance. The Manitoba Métis Federation in Winnipeg is receiving up to $799,226 for their project Seniors and Elders Empowered Through Delivery of Groceries and Wellness Checks. And, the Living Independence for Elders, Inc. in Ashern is receiving up to $300,000 for their project Giving Back to Our Seniors.

These projects are among over 80 projects across Canada receiving funding under the Age Well at Home initiative's In-Home Support Pilot Project stream. Over $40 million in funding is provided through these projects to help organizations mobilize volunteers to support seniors in their homes. The initiative's Scaling Up for Seniors stream is also providing over $24 million in funding to help 24 national organizations expand services that are already demonstrating results for more seniors in more parts of the country.

The organizations receiving this funding are making a real difference in the daily lives of seniors in Canada. Through these projects, they are helping seniors with tasks like meal preparation, light cleaning, transportation, and connecting to other services in their area. These projects are addressing the specific needs of different groups of seniors, including those with low incomes, Black or racialized seniors, Indigenous seniors, members of the 2SLGBTQI+ community, those living in rural or remote areas, seniors in official language minority communities, newcomers, and seniors who speak languages other than English or French.

Quotes

"People want to age at home—in health, in safety and in dignity. There are organizations across the country that are bringing people together in their community to help seniors age at home. We're investing in those organizations, in those volunteers, who are making lives better and communities stronger."

– Minister of Seniors, Joanne Thompson

"The Age Well at Home initiative is essential for seniors in Winnipeg to help them stay in their homes longer. By investing in organizations that support seniors, we are giving them the option to remain in their home and age safely with dignity and comfort."

– Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North

"Older Adults should have the option to stay in their home as they get older. Our government understands how important this is. That is why we are investing in the organizations that support elders and help them age in their homes. Projects like these have positive results for older adults and help them age with dignity."

– Ben Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre

Quick facts

Seniors are one of Canada's fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2057 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years.

fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2057 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years. Budget 2021 announced $90 million ( $76.5 million in grants and contributions) over three years for the Age Well at Home initiative. The initiative has been extended and will run until 2025–26.

( in grants and contributions) over three years for the Age Well at Home initiative. The initiative has been extended and will run until 2025–26. The Age Well at Home initiative provides funding to seniors-serving organizations for local, regional and national projects that will allow for the discovery of new approaches and learning to help seniors age at home. Projects funded under the In-Home Support Pilot Project stream are testing the extent to which volunteers can be mobilized to provide local practical supports such as meals, housekeeping and transportation to help low-income and otherwise vulnerable seniors age at home. Organizations are also helping seniors navigate and access existing local services. Projects funded under the Scaling Up for Seniors stream are expanding services that have already demonstrated positive results in helping seniors age at home. This funding is helping organizations to expand services to reach more seniors, including in other provinces or territories. Projects were selected through a nationwide open call for proposals held in 2022.

The Government of Canada increased the Old Age Security by 10% for seniors aged 75 and older and the Guaranteed Income Supplement by up to $947 annually for low-income single seniors.

increased the Old Age Security by 10% for seniors aged 75 and older and the Guaranteed Income Supplement by up to annually for low-income single seniors. Through Budget 2023, the Government provided a one-time grocery rebate to help the Canadians hardest hit by rising food prices. Seniors were among those who received additional funds on July 5 .

Related documents

Backgrounder: Age Well at Home initiative

Associated links

Programs and services for seniors

New Horizons for Seniors Program – Engaging seniors, strengthening communities

Follow us on X

Follow us on Facebook

Sign up for the Minister for Seniors newsletter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Olivia Batten, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Seniors, Joanne Thompson, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]