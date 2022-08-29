CALGARY, AB, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, announced over $17.4 million in federal funding for the renovation of the WinSport Day Lodge.

"The Government of Canada is committed to supporting infrastructure projects that improve the places where we live and gather, making them more green and accessible to all those who visit. With this federal support, Calgarians and visitors from around the world will benefit from the newly renovated WinSport Day Lodge for decades to come," said George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

"With this renovation, WinSport can continue to support the hundreds of thousands of community members, athletes and guests who visit the park each year, preserving the day lodge as a vital community gathering place for generations to come. This project will renovate, revitalize and expand the 35-year-old day lodge, adding modern energy efficiency and important accessibility elements to the design," said Barry Heck, WinSport CEO and President.

"As a three-time Paralympian with cerebral palsy, I learned to ski at Canada Olympic Park at the age of six. Revitalizing the day lodge to be more inclusive and accessible removes so many barriers for those who thought sport and recreation wasn't possible," said Paralympic skier Alana Ramsay.

The funding announced today will enhance the WinSport visitor and guest experience, carrying on a tradition of community engagement and physical activity in this 1988 Winter Olympics legacy facility. The renovation will include four key design objectives: barrier-free movement between the parking lot, day lodge and recreation facilities; improved internal circulation, communication and signage, and accessible routes inside the building; an expansion and reconfiguration to optimize the size and location of guest service facilities, public use space, and sport services facilities; and reducing and optimizing the building's long-term environmental impact by transitioning the building to a net-zero facility.

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $17,452,729 through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program.

is investing through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program. The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada .

Strengthened Climate Plan, providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across . At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. Applicants with large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on July 6, 2021 . A second intake is anticipated later in 2022, however, the date has not yet been determined. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada—Green and Inclusive Community Buildings' website as soon as they become available.

to were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on . A second intake is anticipated later in 2022, however, the date has not yet been determined. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada—Green and Inclusive Community Buildings' website as soon as they become available. Announced in December 2020 , Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

