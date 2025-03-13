OTTAWA, ON, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Achieving Canada's emissions reduction goals and protecting our natural environment requires concerted action from all levels of government, individual Canadians, and all industry sectors.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change; Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt; and Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury, announced an investment of up to $1.48 million from the Low Carbon Economy Fund to help IAMGOLD Corporation reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its mining operations at their Côté Gold mine in Sudbury, Ontario.

As part of the project, the IAMGOLD Côté Gold mine will acquire electric-powered dewatering pumps and mobile lighting towers, replacing the diesel-powered equipment currently in use at the mine. IAMGOLD will also upgrade the mine's on-site electrical infrastructure to support these new components, as well as an aggregate crusher that was previously powered by a diesel generator. This project will provide clean energy to the mine's operations and additional electric grid resilience for the accommodations camp and polishing pond pump house, significantly reducing the reliance on diesel.

By switching from diesel-driven equipment to cleaner electricity, the project is set to eliminate an estimated 7,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions in 2030—which is like planting approximately 300,000 trees—thereby promoting cleaner solutions in the mining industry in Ontario.

Projects supported by the Low Carbon Economy Fund are helping sectors like the mining industry work toward innovative solutions that will allow them to reduce emissions and create jobs while building a strong, sustainable future for generations to come.

Quotes

"Reducing emissions and protecting our planet takes bold and innovative action. The Low Carbon Economy Fund is supporting cleaner energy solutions that can decarbonize key industries, like the mining sector. IAMGOLD's electrification project is another example of how we can advance sustainable practices in key sectors when we work together."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Receiving funding through the Low Carbon Economy Challenge Fund has allowed Côté Gold to take a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainability and operational efficiency. This investment will allow us to reduce our reliance on diesel while modernizing our pit pumping with infrastructure powered by low-carbon electricity. These upgrades align with our long-term vision of improving energy efficiency, reducing our carbon footprint, and enhancing the overall reliability of our operations."

– Bryan Wilson, Vice President and General Manager, Côté Gold mine

"Mining is at the heart of our region's economy, and projects like this show how Canadian mining is a leader in innovation. By electrifying operations at Côté Gold, IAMGOLD is cutting emissions while keeping our mining industry strong and competitive. This investment demonstrates our commitment to a cleaner future without compromising economic growth."

– Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt

"Sudbury has a long and proud mining history, and we continue to lead the way in sustainable mining practices. Supporting clean technology in the mining sector helps ensure the industry remains strong and continues to drive economic growth. By reducing reliance on diesel, IAMGOLD is helping to build a cleaner and more resilient future for mining in Ontario."

– Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury

Quick facts

The Low Carbon Economy Challenge Fund is supporting projects across the country that invest in proven, low-carbon technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Low Carbon Economy Fund is an important part of Canada's clean growth and climate action plans, including the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change and the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan – Canada's Next Steps for Clean Air and a Strong Economy.

clean growth and climate action plans, including the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change and the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan – Next Steps for Clean Air and a Strong Economy. Côté Gold, operated by IAMGOLD, is a gold-mining operation near Sudbury, Ontario , serviced by autonomous haul trucks and drills with an estimated 18-year mine life. It began commercial production in 2024. IAMGOLD, a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with operations in North America and West Africa employing approximately 3,600 people, is committed to maintaining its culture of accountable mining through high standards of environmental, social, and governance practices.

, serviced by autonomous haul trucks and drills with an estimated 18-year mine life. It began commercial production in 2024. IAMGOLD, a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with operations in and employing approximately 3,600 people, is committed to maintaining its culture of accountable mining through high standards of environmental, social, and governance practices. Over its 18-year life, Côté Gold is expected to contribute $10 billion to Ontario's GDP, $5 billion in wages, and provide nearly 600 full-time jobs. It will not only become one of Canada's largest gold producers but also a model for modern and sustainable mining with considerable growth opportunities.

