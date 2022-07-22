THUNDER BAY, ON, July 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and His Worship Bill Mauro, Mayor of the City of Thunder Bay, announced over $2.3 million in federal funding for energy and accessibility improvements to the Canada Games Complex in Thunder Bay.

"The upgrades to the Canada Games Complex will provide Thunder Bay residents with a more modern and accessible space where they can learn, stay active and connect with each other. Projects like this reduce pollution, make our air cleaner, and help to build a brighter future for everyone," said the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

"This Federal funding under the Green and Inclusive Community Building Program allows the City to advance Council-endorsed priorities which include Energy Management, Accessibility, and our Infrastructure deficit. The Canada Games Complex serves as an accessible, inclusive area for children, youth and families for recreational opportunities in our community. Continued investment in this critical facility ensures the continued enjoyment by our community and region will continue for years to come," said His Worship Bill Mauro, Mayor of the City of Thunder Bay.

Built in 1980 to host Canada's 1981 Summer Games, the complex now services as a multi-purpose facility in the community and provides programming for children and youth. This project includes upgrades to the boiler plant, digital control system, and change rooms, which will help reduce energy use and emissions, improve accessibility, and make the facility more comfortable for residents. These improvements will reduce the facility's energy consumption by 23 per cent and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 270 tonnes annually.

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $2,397,520 through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

is investing through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada .

Strengthened Climate Plan, providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across . The project announced today is funded through GICB's continuous intake for small and medium retrofit projects ranging in total eligible cost from $100,000 to $3 million .

to . At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. Applicants with large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on July 6, 2021 . A second intake is anticipated later in 2022, however, the date has not yet been determined. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada – Green and Inclusive Community Buildings' website as soon as they become available.

to were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on . A second intake is anticipated later in 2022, however, the date has not yet been determined. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada – Green and Inclusive Community Buildings' website as soon as they become available. Applicants with small and medium retrofit projects to existing community buildings ranging in total eligible cost from $100,000 to $2,999,999 will be accepted and funded on a rolling intake basis.

to will be accepted and funded on a rolling intake basis. Announced in December 2020 , Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

Associated links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan:

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Wendy O'Connor, Communications Officer, City of Thunder Bay, Wendy.O'[email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, [email protected]