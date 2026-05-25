OTTAWA, ON, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, joined by Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Kelsey Winter, Executive Director of the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC), announced the availability, starting in the 2026 wildfire season, of 10 new firefighting aircraft and two firefighting support assets through contracts established by CIFFC.

Provincial and territorial wildfire agencies can now request access to deploy four aerial firefighting air tankers, one birddog plane, five heavy lift helicopters, and two support assets via CIFFC. These assets will increase national aerial surge capacity by improving provincial and territorial access to aircraft during periods of elevated wildfire activity.

Through Budget 2025, the federal government invested $316.7 million over five years to establish a new national aerial firefighting surge capacity. With this investment, CIFFC leased 10 new aerial firefighting aircraft and two firefighting support assets starting this wildfire season through contracts with Conair Group Inc., Coldstream Helicopters, and VIH Helicopters. As the first national assets, these additional resources mark an important expansion in Canada's firefighting capacity.

Emergency management in Canada is a shared responsibility among all orders of government, Indigenous communities and non-governmental organizations. By strengthening partnerships and building wildfire response capacity, the federal government is showing leadership that bolsters national preparedness and ensures communities receive timely support when it matters most.

Quotes

"As wildfire seasons become more severe, we took an engagement last budget to bolster our wildfire aerial capacity and show more leadership on the emergency management side by investing in practical, on‑the‑ground support to help provinces and territories respond quickly and effectively. These additional aircraft will strengthen Canada's wildfire response, protect frontline personnel and protect communities across the country."

- The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Our government is, first and foremost, focused on protecting Canadians by strengthening our ability to fight wildfire in 2026 and beyond. By providing provinces and territories with critical firefighting resources, we are helping protect lives, homes, and communities for years to come."

- The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"During my visit with Conair in British Columbia, I saw firsthand the Canadian expertise and specialized aircraft helping strengthen wildfire response. I'm thrilled that Conair's TBM 960AA will be part of Canada's expanded aerial firefighting capacity, helping better support provinces and territories, protect communities, and equip the brave women and men on the frontlines."

- Anthony Housefather, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience

"Ensuring provinces and territories have access to the resources they need is critical during wildfire season. These additional assets will help strengthen response efforts across the country and allow those on the frontlines to respond quickly and keep Canadians safe from coast to coast to coast."

- Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"The strength of Canada's wildfire system has always come from standing together in times of need. Through the Pan-Canadian Aerial Assets Program, we are turning that spirit of cooperation into lasting action; building a more resilient, interoperable, and coordinated wildfire response system Canadians can rely on for years to come. We are proud to work alongside Conair Group Inc., Coldstream Helicopters, and VIH Helicopters in advancing this shared commitment."

- Kelsey Winter, Executive Director of the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre

Quick Facts

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre Inc. (CIFFC) is a not-for-profit corporation owned and operated by federal, provincial, and territorial governments.

CIFFC coordinates the sharing of firefighting resources for wildland fire management agencies in Canada. These resources include personnel, equipment, aircraft, information, and expertise.

Aerial firefighting is a critical tool among many that underpins wildfire response. This investment improves response capability and is intended to support ground crews, those who help protect lives, property, and communities during wildfires.

The leased aircraft will be prepositioned within Canada based on expected fire activity , highest level of need, and preparedness level. Aircraft will be repositioned at any time as the wildfire situation changes.

highest level of need, and preparedness level. Aircraft will be repositioned at any time as the wildfire situation changes. To access and deploy the leased aircraft, provincial and territorial wildfire agencies will follow CIFFC resource request processes. This is the same process used to request firefighting assets from other provinces and territories via CIFFC.

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Contacts: Mathis Denis, Director of communications, Office of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]; Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, Kelsey Winter, Executive Director, [email protected]