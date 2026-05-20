FORT MCMURRAY, AB, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canada marks ten years since the devastating 2016 Fort McMurray wildfires, the Government of Canada recognizes the strength and resilience demonstrated by the people of Fort McMurray, surrounding communities, Indigenous partners, and first responders in the face of widespread destruction.

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, acknowledged the significant impacts of the disaster and reaffirmed the federal government's ongoing commitment to recovery and resilience.

To support Alberta's recovery efforts, Minister Olszewski announced the final payment of $78,394,638 through the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements (DFAA) program. A total of $385,394,638 has been provided to Alberta for the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfires.

When a large-scale natural hazard disaster happens, the Government of Canada provides financial assistance to provinces and territories through the DFAA program. Through this support the Government of Canada covers eligible disaster response and recovery expenses that have been submitted by the province or territory and that exceed what they could reasonably be expected to bear on their own.

This final payment reflects the federal government's commitment to sharing disaster recovery costs and strengthening emergency management leadership across Canada.

In addition to disaster financial assistance, the Government of Canada has supported long-term resilience and recovery in the Fort McMurray region, including more than $10 million through Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) - formerly Western Economic Diversification Canada - over the past ten years to support economic recovery, business development, and community resilience. PrairiesCan operates a service location in Fort McMurray to work closely with community members and partners, helping turn local priorities into meaningful action with long-term impact. Federal investments through PrairiesCan continue to deliver lasting benefits, strengthening workforce capacity, supporting local businesses, and enhancing the region's ability to respond to future economic and environmental shocks.

The 2016 Fort McMurray wildfires forced the evacuation of more than 80,000 people, destroying thousands of homes and businesses, and became the most expensive natural disaster in Canadian history.

Throughout the response and recovery, first responders, emergency management professionals, Indigenous leadership, volunteers, and community organizations worked tirelessly to protect lives and support evacuees. The Government of Canada extends its deepest gratitude to all those whose service and sacrifice aided the recovery and helped communities rebuild.

The Government of Canada continues to work closely with provinces, territories, Indigenous governments and partners to enhance disaster preparedness, response and recovery, particularly as climate-related disasters increase in frequency and severity.

Quote

"The Fort McMurray wildfires had profound and lasting impacts on the people and communities affected. We honour their resilience and remain deeply grateful to the first responders and volunteers who worked under extraordinarily difficult conditions. Through the DFAA program and federal leadership in emergency management, we remain committed to supporting recovery and helping communities like Fort McMurray better prepare for future disasters."

The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

Quick Facts

On May 1, 2016, wildfires southwest of Fort McMurray began threatening populated areas and critical infrastructure. States of local emergency were declared in Fort McMurray on May 1 and in Fort McMurray First Nation on May 3. A mandatory evacuation order across the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo forced more than 80,000 people from their homes, including residents of Fort McMurray, Anzac, Fort McKay, and Fort McMurray First Nations. A provincial State of Emergency was declared on May 4, 2016.

The provincial or territorial governments design, develop and deliver disaster financial assistance, deciding the amounts and types of assistance that will be provided to those that have experienced losses. The DFAA program places no restrictions on provincial or territorial governments in this regard.

The DFAA does not provide funding directly to Canadians impacted by disasters; this assistance is delivered by provinces and territories. The federal program helps provinces and territories cover the costs associated with disaster recovery.

Federal government payments are calculated on a per capita basis and cost-shared with the province or territory. The modernized DFAA cost-shares eligible expenses submitted by provinces and territories under each program stream, at a level ranging from 70 to 100 percent.

With extreme weather becoming more severe and frequent year over year, the Government of Canada worked with provinces and territories to modernize the DFAA to reflect today's realities. The updated program, in effect since April 1, 2025, prioritizes building back better, and taking a strategic approach to mitigation and disaster risk reduction to reduce future impacts on households.

Since the inception of the program in 1970, the DFAA has been a reliable source of support for provinces and territories. To date, the Government of Canada has contributed over $9.9 billion in post disaster assistance to help provinces and territories with the costs of response and returning infrastructure and property to pre-disaster condition.

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada (PSEPC)

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]