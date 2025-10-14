The Government of Canada extends its special support for free and smaller circulation news and information sources.

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - A strong culture is forged by the history we share and the stories we tell that are uniquely our own. In a world with disinformation, we need Canadian voices more than ever. Across the country, independent local news and information outlets bring communities together and help Canadians access timely, relevant and reliable perspectives.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced a $12-million investment to extend the Canada Periodical Fund's Special Measures for Journalism component for this fiscal year (2025–26). This will help non-daily community newspapers and magazine publishers--especially those using a free distribution model or those with a smaller paid circulation--continue to overcome market disadvantages so they can continue to produce quality Canadian editorial and journalistic content, regardless of the platform used to offer it.

Since its launch in 2020, the Special Measures for Journalism component has invested more than $100 million in Canadian publishers with free distribution and smaller paid circulations so they can adapt to major industry shifts and meet the evolving needs of readers. This temporary component of the Canada Periodical Fund has supported more than 600 recipients annually in their areas of greatest need, such as content creation, production, distribution or business development.

Learn more about the Special Measures for Journalism component eligibility requirements and funding details. The deadline to apply is November 17, 2025. Eligible organizations can apply for funding support starting today.

Through the Canada Periodical Fund, the Government of Canada helps share Canada's unique perspectives, promote Canadian culture, and protect our cultural sovereignty.

"In a sea of disinformation, ensuring that Canadians have access to local, unbiased and timely information is critical. These investments will help small outlets across the country produce quality reporting and share our uniquely Canadian stories. Such investments are not only good for independent publications, but they are also essential to protecting our democracy and cultural sovereignty."

--The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

Launched in 2020 as a COVID-19 emergency measure, Canadian Heritage invested $45 million in the Special Measures for Journalism component of the Canadian Periodical Fund to provide urgent relief during the pandemic. In 2021-22, an additional $23 million was allocated to continue this temporary support. In 2022, the measures were extended for another three years, with a new total investment of $40 million (2022-25). The measures ended on March 31, 2025.

