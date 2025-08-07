MDA SPACE REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

Q2 2025 Highlights Backlog of $4.6 billion at quarter-end, provides revenue visibility for 2025 Revenues of $373.3 million , up 54% YoY Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $76.3 million , up 57% YoY, and adjusted EBITDA margin 1 of 20.4% Adjusted net income 1 of $48.1 million , up 106% YoY, and adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 of $0.38 , up 100% YoY Operating cash flow of $52.8 million Net cash position of $416.8 million at quarter-end

Subsequent to quarter-end, announced new $1.8 billion LEO constellation award from EchoStar, growing backlog to over $6 billion 2

Updated 2025 full-year financial outlook

BRAMPTON, ON, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a trusted space mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"At the half year mark, the MDA Space team continues to execute well, delivering solid second quarter financial results with strong growth in our revenue and profitability as we convert our backlog and meet our customer commitments. Teams across all business areas were also busy advancing existing programs and developing a healthy pipeline of future business," said Mike Greenley, Chief Executive Officer of MDA Space.

"We also continue to convert pipeline opportunities into contract awards, and were pleased to announce last week our selection by EchoStar to be the prime contractor on EchoStar's new direct-to-device LEO constellation – the world's first 3GPP 5G compliant non-terrestrial network (NTN) using LEO satellites. The initial $1.8 billion contract will see us design, manufacture and test over 100 MDA AURORA™ direct-to-device satellites with contract options increasing the network size to over 200 satellites. With this contract, EchoStar becomes the anchor customer for the 3GPP 5G NTN compliant MDA AURORA™ direct-to-device satellite product, further solidifying MDA Space's leadership in the non- terrestrial network market," continued Mr. Greenley.

"Notable activities in Q2 to highlight include our announcement to acquire SatixFy Communications, a transaction that we completed in early July, and that will further enhance our end-to-end satellite systems offering as demand for next generation digital satellite communications continues to accelerate. I want to take this opportunity to welcome our new colleagues to MDA Space," continued Mr. Greenley.

"In addition, with the growth in the commercial space industry accelerating, we were pleased to finalize an agreement with the Canadian Space Agency to reopen the David Florida Laboratory under MDA Space management, maintaining this critical space and satellite integration and testing facility for use by the broad space ecosystem. We are proud to play a leadership role as national space champion for our industry."

"Given the solid operational performance year-to-date and continued market momentum, we are updating our 2025 financial outlook as we look to deliver another successful year."

Q2 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Backlog of $4.6 billion at quarter-end provides revenue visibility for 2025 and is in line with the backlog levels recorded as of Q2 2024.

at quarter-end provides revenue visibility for 2025 and is in line with the backlog levels recorded as of Q2 2024. Revenues of $373.3 million in Q2 2025 were up 54.3% year-over-year driven by higher volumes of work, primarily in our Satellite Systems business.

in Q2 2025 were up 54.3% year-over-year driven by higher volumes of work, primarily in our Satellite Systems business. Adjusted EBITDA of $76.3 million in Q2 2025 compared to $48.7 million in Q2 2024, representing an increase of 56.7% year-over-year driven by higher volumes of work. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.4% in Q2 2025, in line with 20.1% reported in Q2 2024 and consistent with the Company's full year margin guidance of 19%-20%.

in Q2 2025 compared to in Q2 2024, representing an increase of 56.7% year-over-year driven by higher volumes of work. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.4% in Q2 2025, in line with 20.1% reported in Q2 2024 and consistent with the Company's full year margin guidance of 19%-20%. Adjusted net income for Q2 2025 was $48.1 million compared to $23.4 million in Q2 2024, representing an increase of 105.6% year-over-year driven by higher operating income. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.38 in Q2 2025 compared to $0.19 in Q2 2024, representing an increase of 100% year-over-year.

compared to in Q2 2024, representing an increase of 105.6% year-over-year driven by higher operating income. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of in Q2 2025 compared to in Q2 2024, representing an increase of 100% year-over-year. Operating cash flow was $52.8 million in Q2 2025 compared with $144.5 million in Q2 2024. The year-over-year decrease in operating cash flow was primarily due to working capital fluctuations.

in Q2 2025 compared with in Q2 2024. The year-over-year decrease in operating cash flow was primarily due to working capital fluctuations. Net cash position of $416.8 million at quarter-end, compared to a net cash position of $166.7 million as of December 31, 2024 driven by operating cash flow generation year-to-date.

2025 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

As a trusted mission partner and leading global space technology provider, we are leveraging our capabilities and expertise to execute on targeted growth strategies across our end markets and business areas. Our strategic initiatives, which span across our three businesses, include investing in next generation space technology and services, expanding our presence in high growth markets and geographies, scaling and expanding skills, talent and operations to meet current and future market demand and leveraging strategic M&A to complement organic growth. We continue to make good progress against our long-term strategic plan.

MDA Space is well positioned to capitalize on strong customer demand and robust market activity given our diverse and proven technology offerings. Our growth pipeline is significant and underpinned by existing and new programs and our book of business is healthy. We see activities ramping up in line with our expectations and are encouraged by the team's solid execution.

For fiscal 2025, we are updating our full year financial outlook and now expect full year revenues to be $1.57 – $1.63 billion compared to $1.50 – $1.65 billion previously, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 48% at the mid-point of guidance. We are updating our full year adjusted EBITDA range to $305 – $320 million compared to $290 – $320 million previously, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 45% at the mid-point of guidance, and approximately 19% – 20% adjusted EBITDA margin. We reaffirm our expectations that capital expenditures will be $210 – $240 million in 2025, comprising of growth investments to support the previously outlined growth initiatives across our business areas. We continue to expect full year free cash flow to be neutral to positive in 2025.

For Q3 2025, we expect revenues to be $385 – $415 million as we continue to execute on our backlog.

Note that the provided 2025 financial outlook does not incorporate any potential impact from the U.S. tariffs announced this year on articles imported from Canada or the retaliatory Canadian tariffs imposed on Canadian imports from the U.S. MDA Space continues to work collaboratively with our customers to identify solutions and explore mitigation strategies. The Company will continue to closely monitor developments and may elect to update its financial outlook if deemed necessary.

Pro-forma backlog subsequent to Q2 2025 quarter-end

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

KEY INDICATORS SUMMARY



Second Quarters Ended Six Months Ended (in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Revenues $ 373.3 $ 242.0 $ 724.3 $ 451.1 Gross profit 94.8 66.2 174.5 124.1 Gross margin 25.4 % 27.4 % 24.1 % 27.5 % Adjusted EBITDA 76.3 48.7 144.9 90.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.4 % 20.1 % 20.0 % 20.1 % Adjusted Net Income 48.1 23.4 85.3 41.9 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.38 $ 0.19 $ 0.67 $ 0.34









As at (in millions of Canadian dollars, except for ratios) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Backlog $ 4,569.5 $ 4,385.5 Net debt3 to Adjusted TTM4 EBITDA ratio (1.5)x (0.8)x

TTM: trailing twelve months

REVENUES BY BUSINESS AREA



Second Quarters Ended Six Months Ended (in millions of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Geointelligence $ 52.7 $ 54.9 $ 104.4 $ 106.4 Robotics & Space Operations 88.0 78.3 165.3 148.6 Satellite Systems 232.6 108.8 454.6 196.1 Consolidated revenues $ 373.3 $ 242.0 $ 724.3 $ 451.1













Revenues

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were $373.3 million, representing an increase of $131.3 million (or 54.3%) from the second quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase in revenues was driven by higher volumes of work performed, primarily in our Satellite Systems business.

By business area, revenues in Geointelligence for the second quarter of 2025 were $52.7 million, which represents an decrease of $2.2 million (or 4.0%) from the same period in 2024 due to timing of programs. Revenues in Robotics & Space Operations for the second quarter of 2025 were $88.0 million, which represents an increase of $9.7 million (or 12.4%) from the same period in 2024 driven largely by the ramp of Phase C of the Canadarm3 Program. Revenues in Satellite Systems for the second quarter of 2025 were $232.6 million, which represents an increase of $123.8 million (or 113.8%) from the same period in 2024 driven by the ramp up of the Telesat Lightspeed program and the Globalstar next generation LEO constellation program.

Consolidated revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were $724.3 million, representing an increase of $273.2 million (or 60.6%) from the same period of 2024. The year-over-year increase in revenues was driven by higher volumes of work performed, primarily in our Satellite Systems business.

By business area, revenues in Geointelligence for the first six months of 2025 were $104.4 million, which represents a decrease of $2.0 million (or 1.9%) from the same period in 2024 due to timing of programs. Revenues in Robotics & Space Operations for the first six months of 2025 were $165.3 million, which represents an increase of $16.7 million (or 11.2%) from the same period in 2024. The year-over-year increase is primarily driven by the higher volume of work performed on the Canadarm3 program as Phase C ramps up. Revenues in Satellite Systems for the first six months of 2025 were $454.6 million, which represents an increase of $258.5 million (or 131.8%) from the same period in 2024 driven by the ramp up of the Telesat Lightspeed program and the Globalstar next generation LEO constellation program.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit reflects our revenues less cost of revenues. Q2 2025 gross profit of $94.8 million represents a $28.6 million (or 43.2%) increase over Q2 2024 driven by higher volumes of work performed in our Satellite Systems and Robotics & Operations businesses. Gross margin in Q2 2025 was 25.4%, which is in line with the Company's expectations, and compares to a gross margin of 27.4% in Q2 2024 driven by an evolving program mix.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, gross profit of $174.5 million represents a $50.4 million (or 40.6%) increase over 2024 levels driven by higher volumes of work performed in our Satellite Systems and Robotics & Operations businesses. Gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 24.1% which is in line with the Company's expectations and compares to 27.5% in Q2 2024. The year- over-year change in gross margin is driven by evolving program mix.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 was $76.3 million compared with $48.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of $27.6 million (or 56.7%) year-over-year driven by higher work volumes as we continue to convert our backlog. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.4% in the second quarter of 2025, in line with the 20.1% adjusted EBITDA margin reported in the second quarter of 2024 and consistent with the Company's full year margin guidance of 19%-20%.

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $144.9 million compared with $90.7 million for the same period in 2024, representing an increase of $54.2 million (or 59.8%) year-over-year. The improvement was driven by higher volumes of work performed year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared with 20.1% in 2024.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $48.1 million compared with $23.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of $24.7 million (or 105.6%) year-over-year largely due to higher operating income in Q2 2025.

Adjusted net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $85.3 million compared with $41.9 million for the same period in 2024, representing a increase of $43.4 million (or 103.6%) year-over-year largely due to higher operating income in 2025.

Backlog

Backlog is comprised of our remaining performance obligations which represents the transaction price of firm orders less inception to date revenue recognized and excludes unexercised contract options and indefinite delivery or indefinite quantity contracts. Backlog as at June 30, 2025 was $4,567.9 million, a decrease of $28.1 million compared with the backlog at June 30, 2024 driven by continued conversion of our backlog into revenue. The following table shows the build up of backlog for six months ended June 30, 2025 as compared with the same periods in 2024.



Second Quarters Ended Six Months Ended (in millions of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Opening Backlog $ 4,838.4 $ 3,312.2 $ 4,385.5 $ 3,097.0 Less: Revenue recognized (373.3) (242.0) (724.3) (451.1) Add: Order Bookings 102.8 1,525.8 906.7 1,950.1 Ending Backlog $ 4,567.9 $ 4,596.0 $ 4,567.9 $ 4,596.0

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

MDA Space will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these financial results on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Interested parties can join the call by dialing 416-945-7677 (Toronto area) or 1-888-699-1199 (toll-free North America) or +44-800-279-7040 (toll-free United Kingdom) and entering the conference ID 55781. A live webcast of the conference call and an accompanying slide presentation will be available at https://mda-en.investorroom.com/events-presentations.

A replay of the conference will be archived on the MDA Space website following the call. Parties may also access a recording of the call which will be available until August 14, 2025, by dialing 1-888-660-6345 and entering the passcode 55781 #.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release refers to certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, the measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. We use non-IFRS measures, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Share, Order Bookings, Net Debt and Free Cash Flow, to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before: i) depreciation and amortization expenses, ii) provision for (recovery of) income taxes, and iii) finance costs. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding to and deducting from EBITDA, as applicable, certain expenses, costs, charges or benefits incurred in such period which in management's view are either not indicative of underlying business performance or impact the ability to assess the operating performance of our business, including i) unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss ii) unrealized gain or loss on financial instruments and iii) share-based compensation expenses, and iv) other items that may arise from time to time. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Order Bookings is the dollar sum of contract values of firm customer contracts. Adjusted Net Income is calculated by adding to and deducting from net income, as applicable, certain expenses, costs, charges or benefits incurred in such period which in management's view are either not indicative of underlying business performance or impact the ability to assess the operating performance of our business, including i) amortization of intangible assets related to business combinations, ii) unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss, iii) unrealized gain or loss on financial instruments, and iv) share-based compensation expenses, and iv) other items that may arise from time to time. Adjusted Earnings per Share represents Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding. Order Bookings is indicative of firm future revenues; however, it does not provide a guarantee of future net income and provides no information about the timing of future revenue. Net Debt is the total carrying amount of long-term debt including current portions, as presented in the Q2 2025 Financial Statements, less cash (or plus bank indebtedness) and excluding any lease liabilities. Net Debt is a liquidity metric used to determine how well the Company can pay all of its debts if they were due immediately. Free Cash Flow is a supplemental measure used to monitor the availability of discretionary cash generated, and available to the Company to repay debt, make strategic investments, and meet other payment obligations. We define Free Cash Flow as operating cash flows less net capital expenditures.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form (AIF) dated March 7, 2025 and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. MDA Space does not undertake any obligation to update such forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 3,800 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit www.mda.space.

MDA Space Ltd.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

(In millions of Canadian dollars except per share figures)



Three months ended June 30, Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 373.3 $ 242.0 $ 724.3 $ 451.1 Cost of revenue Materials, labour and subcontractors (264.6) (164.9) (522.2) (305.6) Depreciation and amortization of assets (13.9) (10.9) (27.6) (21.4) Gross profit 94.8 66.2 174.5 124.1 Operating expenses Selling, general and administration (29.8) (20.6) (53.2) (39.5) Research and development, net (6.0) (8.8) (11.5) (17.8) Amortization of intangible assets (11.7) (11.6) (23.3) (23.9) Share-based compensation (3.7) (3.1) (7.6) (5.6) Operating income 43.6 22.1 78.9 37.3 Other income (expenses) Unrealized gain on financial instruments 2.6 0.3 2.7 1.2 Foreign exchange gain (loss) (11.0) (0.8) 2.1 1.5 Finance income 3.5 0.7 5.2 1.4 Finance costs (2.9) (7.9) (7.8) (14.0) Other income — 0.1 — 6.6 Income before taxes 35.8 14.5 81.1 34.0 Income tax expense (8.6) (3.5) (21.0) (9.2) Net income 27.2 11.0 60.1 24.8

Other comprehensive income

Gain (loss) on translation of foreign operations 1.5 1.0 0.7 (0.2) Gain (loss) on cash flow hedges — (0.7) — 1.9 Remeasurement gain (loss) on defined benefit plans 8.4 (8.9) 6.4 (0.6) Total comprehensive income $ 37.1 $ 2.4 $ 67.2 $ 25.9 Earnings per share:







Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.09 $ 0.49 $ 0.21 Diluted 0.21 0.09 0.47 0.20 Weighted-average common shares outstanding:







Basic 123,118,335 120,058,063 122,681,264 119,756,782 Diluted 128,062,208 123,516,192 127,728,558 123,271,143

MDA Space Ltd.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position June 30, 2025

(In millions of Canadian dollars)

As at June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 665.9 $ 166.7 Trade and other receivables 87.9 75.9 Unbilled receivables 244.0 250.1 Inventories 13.6 8.1 Income taxes receivable 40.4 54.0 Other current assets 62.9 71.7

1,114.7 626.5 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment 542.3 496.6 Right-of-use assets 118.8 115.4 Intangible assets 586.6 580.0 Goodwill 441.8 441.0 Deferred income tax assets 9.9 9.9 Other non-current assets 342.6 328.1

2,042.0 1,971.0 Total assets $ 3,156.7 $ 2,597.5 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 311.1 $ 248.7 Income taxes payable 2.1 1.9 Contract liabilities 896.7 761.3 Current portion of net employee benefit payable 57.8 60.2 Current portion of lease liabilities 19.7 16.2 Other current liabilities 2.0 2.7 Non-current liabilities: 1,289.4 1,091.0 Net employee defined benefit payable 23.7 23.7 Lease liabilities 122.3 120.6 Long-term debt 249.1 — Deferred income tax liabilities 187.1 185.4 Other non-current liabilities 2.8 0.8

585.0 330.5 Total liabilities 1,874.4 1,421.5 Shareholders' equity Common shares 1,025.3 975.8 Contributed surplus 27.6 38.0 Accumulated other comprehensive income 30.6 23.5 Retained earnings 198.8 138.7 Total equity 1,282.3 1,176.0 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,156.7 $ 2,597.5

MDA Space Ltd.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the three months and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (In millions of Canadian dollars)



Three months ended June 30, 2025 Three months ended June 30, 2024 Six months ended June 30, 2025 Six months ended June 30, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income $ 27.2 $ 11.0 $ 60.1 $ 24.8 Items not affecting cash:







Income tax expense 8.6 3.5 21.0 9.2 Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment 7.2 5.9 14.2 10.1 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 3.2 2.2 6.5 5.7 Amortization of intangible assets 15.2 14.4 30.2 29.5 Gain on disposal of assets — — — (5.8) Equity-settled share-based compensation 2.5 3.0 5.3 5.5 Investment tax credits accrued (5.3) (11.0) (13.3) (19.2) Finance costs, net (0.6) 7.2 2.6 12.6 Unrealized gain on financial instruments (2.6) (0.3) (2.7) (1.2) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 3.3 113.1 199.1 110.2

58.7 149.0 323.0 181.4 Interest paid (2.3) (4.4) (4.6) (12.5) Income tax received (paid) (3.6) (0.1) 1.4 0.3 Net cash generated in operating activities 52.8 144.5 319.8 169.2 Cash flows from investing activities







Purchases of property and equipment (46.9) (25.1) (86.7) (52.1) Purchases/development of intangible assets (22.9) (16.3) (44.8) (29.5) Government grants on capital expenditure 33.2 7.0 33.2 7.0 Proceeds from disposal of assets — — 0.2 7.4 Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash (2.8) (11.7) (2.8) (23.3) Investment in equity securities — (9.2) — (9.2) Net cash used in investing activities (39.4) (55.3) (100.9) (99.7) Cash flows from financing activities







Borrowings from senior credit facility 250.0 80.0 250.0 110.0 Repayments to senior credit facility — (150.0) — (150.0) Payment of lease liability (principal portion) (2.3) (1.4) (4.7) (4.5) Proceeds from stock options exercised 27.7 — 36.4 0.8 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 275.4 (71.4) 281.7 (43.7) Net increase in cash 288.8 17.8 500.6 25.8 Net foreign exchange difference on cash 0.8 (0.7) (1.4) (1.9) Cash, beginning of period 376.3 29.3 166.7 22.5 Cash, end of period $ 665.9 $ 46.4 $ 665.9 $ 46.4



















RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net income:



Second Quarters Ended Six Months Ended (in millions of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net income 27.2 11.0 60.1 24.8 Depreciation and amortization of assets 13.9 10.9 27.6 21.4 Amortization of intangible assets related to business combination 11.7 11.6 23.3 23.9 Income tax expense 8.6 3.5 21.0 9.2 Finance income (3.5) (0.7) (5.2) (1.4) Finance costs 2.9 7.9 7.8 14.0 EBITDA $ 60.8 $ 44.2 $ 134.6 $ 91.9 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 8.0 1.8 (3.4) 0.3 Unrealized gain on financial instruments (2.6) (0.3) (2.7) (1.2) Gain on disposal of assets — —

(5.8) Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs 7.6 — 11.1 — Equity-settled share-based compensation 2.5 3.0 5.3 5.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 76.3 $ 48.7 $ 144.9 $ 90.7



Second Quarters Ended Six Months Ended (in millions of Canadian dollars except for adjusted earnings per share) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net income $ 27.2 $ 11.0 $ 60.1 $ 24.8 Amortization of intangible assets related to business combination 11.7 11.6 23.3 23.9 Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs 7.6 — 11.1 — Gain on disposal of assets — — — (5.8) Unrealized gain on financial instruments (2.6) (0.3) (2.7) (1.2) Net foreign exchange loss (gain) 11.0 0.8 (2.1) (1.5) Embedded derivative effects (1.7) 1.3 (0.6) 1.7 Equity-settled share-based compensation 2.5 3.0 5.3 5.5 Income taxes related to the above items (1) (7.6) (4.0) (9.1) (5.5) Adjusted net income $ 48.1 $ 23.4 $ 85.3 $ 41.9 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 128,062,208 123,516,192 127,728,558 123,271,143 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.19 $ 0.67 $ 0.34 (1) Statutory income tax rate of 26.5% applied









