Government of Canada extends Chief Statistician of Canada's term

Anil Arora will continue to lead at Statistics Canada

OTTAWA, ON, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced the reappointment of Anil Arora as Chief Statistician of Canada until March 31, 2024.

Mr. Arora was first appointed Chief Statistician of Canada in September 2016, with his term renewed in June 2018 for another five years.

As Chief Statistician of Canada, Mr. Arora has led the agency in several high-profile initiatives, including updates to the Statistics Act, which saw greater authority for its statistical operations, the establishment of the Canadian Statistics Advisory Council and the overall modernization of the agency. He also oversaw the successful conduct of the 2016 and 2021 censuses of population and agriculture and the introduction of numerous initiatives, including the Disaggregated Data Action Plan, the Quality of Life Framework, and the Census of Environment. Over his 28 years at Statistics Canada, Mr. Arora has developed systems that provide Canadians with online access to interactive data and publications, and the current census methodology that allows Canadians to complete their questionnaire securely and online, as well as greater access to microdata for researchers and academics. Notably, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency adjusted its operations to provide Canadians with more relevant and timely data.

Mr. Arora will lead Canada's delegation to the 64th International Statistical Institute's World Statistics Congress being held in Ottawa from July 16 to July 20, 2023, and chair the 21st International Conference of Labour Statisticians in Geneva in October. Mr. Arora also chairs the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) Committee on Statistics and Statistical Policy and the High-Level Group for the Modernisation of Official Statistics. He chaired the Conference of European Statisticians and served as the Vice-Chair of the United Nations Statistical Commission.

Mr. Arora will continue in this role until the end of March 2024, to enable the Government of Canada to identify and appoint a new Chief Statistician of Canada and support a seamless transition.

"Under Anil Arora's stewardship, Statistics Canada continues to be recognized as a world leader in collecting and disseminating national statistical data, providing credible, trustworthy and accurate information for businesses and Canadians. This has helped Canada usher in a digital transformation, powered by reliable data."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"I am pleased to continue to serve as the Chief Statistician of Canada until March 2024, marking more than 35 years of public service. I am grateful to my dedicated colleagues at Statistics Canada for their support, and to our partners, our stakeholders and Canadian businesses and citizens for their trust in the agency as well as their commitment to good data and evidence-based decision making."

– Anil Arora, Chief Statistician of Canada

Statistics Canada produces statistics that help Canadians better understand their country—its population, resources, economy, society and culture.

produces statistics that help Canadians better understand their country—its population, resources, economy, society and culture. The Statistics Act was amended in 2017 to give the Chief Statistician of Canada authority for decisions on statistical matters and to increase government transparency.

