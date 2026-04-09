GATINEAU, QC, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Each year, many Service Canada clients have important benefits renewed based on the income information they provide in their Income Tax and Benefit return. For many, filing a tax return before the April 30 deadline is a necessary step to making sure their benefits are not interrupted.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, underscored the importance of tax filing for recipients of the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP), Canada Disability Benefit (CDB), Old Age Security (OAS) and the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS).

Canadian Dental Care Plan

As announced on April 1, 2026, CDCP members must renew their coverage every year to maintain their eligibility and avoid any interruption in coverage. Important things to know about renewing CDCP coverage:

Renewal can only be done once members have filed their Income Tax and Benefit return and received their 2025 Notice of Assessment from the Canada Revenue Agency.

This year, the renewal period will run from April 15, 2026, until June 1, 2026, and renewal can be done online or by phone.

To avoid potential interruptions in coverage, current plan members are strongly encouraged to renew their coverage by June 1, 2026. Any dental services received during a gap in coverage will not be covered and will not be reimbursed retroactively.

Canada Disability Benefit

Service Canada is conducting annual reviews of clients' information to confirm they are still eligible to receive CDB payments in 2026-27.

CDB clients (and if applicable, their partners) who have filed their taxes on time and still hold a valid disability tax credit will automatically remain eligible for payments from July 2026 to June 2027.

Payment amounts are based on the income declared on a client's (and, if applicable, their spouse's) most recent tax returns.

Old Age Security and the Guaranteed Income Supplement

OAS and GIS eligibility is automatically confirmed once clients file their annual tax return. Service Canada will calculate any adjustments based on information in the tax return.

For clients that qualify for GIS, the amount they receive depends on their marital status and net income.

Service Canada reviews the eligibility of GIS clients every year in July based on the previous year's declared income. Those who are entitled to GIS are automatically renewed, as long as an income tax return is submitted on time.

To help clients access the information they need to file their tax return, benefit tax slips are available conveniently and securely through My Service Canada Account (MSCA). MSCA also provides access a number of self-service options, which helps avoid mail delays and waiting in line. These self-service options include submitting applications for benefits and supporting documents, and managing clients' personal information.

Quotes

"When Canadians receive benefits in a timely manner, it means less financial pressure and a seamless delivery of services. Filing taxes on time is an important way to ensure that their benefits continue without interruption. By working closely with the Canada Revenue Agency, we'll make sure that once taxes are filed, clients can easily renew their benefits and continue accessing important services they rely on."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

Associated links

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]