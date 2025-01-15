Constructed between 1902 and 1954, the Dominion Observatory Complex is located within another national historic site, Ottawa's Central Experimental Farm, on the traditional unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishinaabe people. It is a complex of distinctive buildings whose architecture conveys the federal government's forward-looking vision, at the turn of the century, to establish national scientific institutions in the capital. From 1905 to 1970, the Dominion Observatory Complex served as a major centre for Canadian scientific research in the field of practical astronomy and its application in the areas of surveying, time service, and geophysics. The complex also served as a site for outreach and education as researchers shared their passion for astronomy with the public through meetings of the Royal Astronomical Society, public lectures, guided tours, and Saturday evening stargazing events. Throughout its history, the research and experiments undertaken at the Dominion Observatory Complex were influential in the advancement of Canadian scientific excellence.

The Government of Canada, through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada and Parks Canada, recognizes significant persons, places, and events that have shaped our country as one way of helping Canadians connect with their past. By sharing these stories, we hope to foster understanding and reflection on the diverse histories, cultures, legacies, and realities of Canada's past and present.

The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To date, more than 2,260 designations have been made nationwide. To nominate a person, place or historic event in your community, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/culture/clmhc-hsmbc/ncp-pcn/application.

Quotes

"For 65 years, the Dominion Observatory Complex was an important centre of research and collaboration in the fields of astronomy, geophysics, seismology and gravitational studies. The precision of its master clock was also instrumental in setting official time standards across the country. Today's designation as a national historic site allows us to share important stories about our cultural heritage and stands as a testament to Canada's ingenuity and dedication in pursuing scientific excellence."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Located at the site of the Central Experimental Farm, the Dominion Observatory Complex is a celebrated Ottawa landmark. Designating this complex as a national historic site not only highlights its historical and architectural essence but also serves as a reminder of our past achievements and an inspiration for future generations to value science and the rich tapestry of our shared history."

Yasir Naqvi

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre

"We are ecstatic that this complex so integral to the furtherance of astronomical and earth sciences in Canada has finally received the heritage designation it deserves. This site is currently celebrating 120 years and we are delighted that future generations will have access to it to appreciate the wonderful buildings and to learn the rich history of all the dedicated men and women who did groundbreaking work here."

Stephen Nourse, past president, on behalf of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, Ottawa Centre

Quick Facts

The federal government initially established a national observatory in 1890 in a small building on the present-day site of the Supreme Court. In 1901, a new observatory site was selected in the northeastern section of the Central Experimental Farm. Far enough from the city to avoid light pollution, on a height of land suitable for astronomy, and close to a fault line for seismological research, the site could accommodate future expansion.

The Prime Meridian for Canada , situated in the complex, was determined by astronomical research and supported national official time and the survey program.

, situated in the complex, was determined by astronomical research and supported national official time and the survey program. Most of the early buildings in the complex were designed by the Chief Architect's office of the Department of Public Works including the Dominion Observatory (1905), Observatory House (1909), South Azimuth Building (1912), and Photo Equatorial Building (1914).

