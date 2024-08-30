ROCKY POINT, PE, Aug. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The presence of a lighthouse has long represented protection and safe haven, providing mariners and coastal communities with a reassuring beacon of security and comfort. Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced the designation of Blockhouse Point Lighthouse under the Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act.

The Blockhouse Point Lighthouse is a 12.8 metres (42 feet) tall, square-tapered wooden tower lighthouse with an attached two-storey lightkeeper's residence. The lighthouse was built in 1876 as part of a federal program to improve maritime safety by erecting a network of coastal lighthouses. Blockhouse Point Lighthouse guides ships and mariners safely through the Northumberland Strait.

Situated prominently in Rocky Point at the west entrance of Charlottetown Harbour on Prince Edward Island's south shore, it serves as a central feature and focal point of the area. Constructed during a period of great economic growth and prosperity in Canada and Prince Edward Island, the lighthouse supported the economic development of Charlottetown.

With this new designation, 112 lighthouses in eight provinces have now been protected under the Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act. They include some of the country's most architecturally and historically significant lighthouses, including the Fisgard Lighthouse in British Columbia, the Île du Pot à l'Eau-de-Vie in Quebec, and Point Amour in Newfoundland and Labrador, which are treasured symbols of our country's maritime heritage.

The Government of Canada continues to work in close collaboration with community groups, Indigenous Peoples, and other levels of government to facilitate the designation of heritage lighthouses and ensure their protection for the benefit and enjoyment for generations to come. Designations under the Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act are made by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada.

"In operation since 1876, the Blockhouse Point Lighthouse has been a welcomed beacon of safety, providing guidance and comfort for all who navigate the waters of the Northumberland Strait. With its picturesque and prominent location in Rocky Point at the mouth of the Charlottetown Harbour, the Blockhouse Point Lighthouse stands as a well-known and beloved local landmark. Heritage Lighthouse designations like this one recognize the maritime and historic character of the surrounding area and provide opportunities for visitors to learn more about our shared history."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"The Blockhouse Point Lighthouse has long served as a beacon of safety for mariners and fish harvesters. Ensuring the long-term protection of the Blockhouse Point Lighthouse will allow it to remain a historic symbol of the Charlottetown Harbour for generations to come."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"As one of the oldest lighthouses in Prince Edward Island, the Blockhouse Point Lighthouse represents an important piece of Island history and is in an area of great cultural and historical significance to the Mi'kmaq people. The designation of the Blockhouse Point Lighthouse acknowledges this rich history and ensures its preservation for current and future generations to enjoy."

Tyler Gould, Director of Economic Development, Abegweit First Nation

"Lighthouses are timeless symbols of nautical history, their presence on our coastlines reminds us of our enduring maritime heritage and allows us to reflect on our shared stories of seafaring trade and exploration. I am delighted that this famous Charlottetown Harbour landmark is being formally recognized through this Heritage Lighthouse designation."

Heath MacDonald

Member of Parliament for Malpeque

The Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act is a law designed to protect lighthouses owned by the federal government that have significant heritage value. The Act protects the heritage character of designated lighthouses and requires that they be reasonably maintained. Subject to certain conditions, heritage lighthouses may be sold or transferred to other levels of government, to not-for-profit community organizations, or to individuals in order to promote new uses and to ensure their long-term protection.

The 19th century saw Charlottetown's commercial life expand considerably. The harbour, over the course of the 19th century, saw an increase in marine traffic, including trans-Atlantic ships and coastal steamships. These ships were arriving with immigrants and departing with Canadian timber and other exports.

commercial life expand considerably. The harbour, over the course of the 19th century, saw an increase in marine traffic, including trans-Atlantic ships and coastal steamships. These ships were arriving with immigrants and departing with Canadian timber and other exports. The lighthouse was well built using durable, local materials. The lighthouse has survived over 130 years of harsh maritime conditions, a testament to the quality of timber and craftsmanship employed in its construction.

Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked Canada's history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and these important stories are shared with Canadians.

Backgrounder: Blockhouse Point Lighthouse

