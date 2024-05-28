Located northeast of downtown Ottawa, this district is an example of suburban planning traditions of the late 19th century

OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mona Fortier, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced the designation of Rockcliffe Park Historic District as a national historic site under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration. National historic designations illustrate the persons, places, and events that have marked history in Canada. Together, they tell the stories of who we are and connect us to our past, enriching our understanding of ourselves, each other, and this country.

Street in the Village of Rockcliffe Park. Photo credit: Christine Boucher, Parks Canada (CNW Group/Parks Canada (HQ))

Located on the traditional unceded territory of the Algonquin-Anishinaabe northeast of downtown Ottawa, on the south shore of the Ottawa River, the district covers an estimated area of 1.77 km2. It was designed and laid out in 1864 by Thomas Coltrin Keefer, as part of Thomas MacKay's large estate purchased in the 1830s. It is characterized by narrow curving roads, without curbs or sidewalks, large lots and gardens, and houses set within a lush green landscape. Together, these features make it an excellent example of the picturesque English and American suburban planning traditions of the late 19th century. The varied, high-quality architecture was the work of such renowned architects as Allan Keefer, Werner Noffke, A.J. Hazelgrove, Hart Massey and A.J. Ames. They promoted the use of a variety of styles such as Tudor, Georgian, and Queen Anne. Homes in this district were built with durable, high-quality natural materials, in a setting that respects the original rural ambience of the Village of Rockcliffe Park.

In addition to designating historic districts, the Government of Canada, through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, recognizes significant persons, places, and events that have shaped our country as one way of helping Canadians connect with their past. By sharing these stories, we hope to foster understanding and reflection on the diverse histories, cultures, legacies, and realities of Canada's past and present.

The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To date, more than 2,240 designations have been made nationwide. To nominate a person, place or historic event in your community, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/culture/clmhc-hsmbc/ncp-pcn/application.

Quotes

"Today's designation of Rockcliffe Park Historic District as a national historic site showcases its noteworthy street design and architectural values and tells the story of how suburban neighbourhoods in 19th century Canada were planned and developed. Recognizing the heritage value of historic sites and districts safeguards tangible links to our past and serves as a testament to the craftsmanship and artistry of those who designed and built these distinctive places."

The Honourable Mona Fortier,

Member of Parliament for Ottawa—Vanier

"It was 1864. Thomas McKay – a builder of the Rideau Canal - owned land by his home that he regarded as fit only for grazing cattle. His son-in-law had a very different vision. Thomas Keefer laid out a plan for a new type of residential community - for houses in a parklike setting, large lots, curving roads that followed the natural topography, no sidewalks, careful siting and proportioning of houses, subdued lighting, and abundant trees. One hundred and sixty years later, we are immensely proud that it has been accorded the rare recognition as a national historic district. Today, we celebrate that vision – and that of generation after generation of residents who have dedicated their time, effort, and love of community to protect and enhance this place of quiet natural beauty in the heart of our nation's capital."

Scott Heatherington,

President of the Rockcliffe Park Residents Association

Quick Facts

Since 1864, the Village of Rockcliffe Park has been and remains a predominantly single-family residential community. It was planned as a purely residential area to house future civil servants moving to Ottawa , which became the capital of the new Dominion of Canada in 1867 and continues to provide an inviting environment for most of Ottawa's diplomatic missions.

, which became the capital of the new Dominion of in 1867 and continues to provide an inviting environment for most of diplomatic missions. Private residences of national significance such as Stornoway—the residence of the Leader of the Opposition—and several embassies can be found in the neighbourhood.

Built in 1959 on Lansdowne Road North, Hart Massey House National Historic Site is an iconic example of mid-20th-century modern residential architecture in Canada . Hart Massey House was designated a National Historic Site of Canada in 2018.

. Hart was designated a National Historic Site of in 2018. Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked Canada's history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and these important stories are shared with Canadians.

Associated Document

Backgrounder: Rockcliffe Park Historic District

Related Links

Parks Canada

Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada

Framework for History and Commemoration

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

For further information: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 1-855-862-1812, [email protected]