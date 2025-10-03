OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Indigenous and remote communities across Canada are taking action to invest in renewable energy projects, reduce reliance on fossil fuels and advance energy sovereignty.

Today, Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced nearly $17 million in federal funding to support the 7.5-megawatt (MW) Innavik Remote Hydro Project, located in Inukjuak, and to explore the development of a 17-MW hydroelectric power plant at the site of the Matawin dam near St-Michel-des Saints, both in Quebec.

The Innavik Remote Hydro Project is a run-of-river hydropower facility that replaces reliance on diesel fuel for almost all Inukjuak's energy needs. The Inuit-owned project is the largest off-grid hydropower facility in Canada and is expected to bring significant economic benefits to the 1,800 inhabitants of the community.

The 17-MW, Indigenous-led Matawak Hydroelectric Power Plant project being explored at the Matawin dam site at the outlet of the Lac Taureau reservoir would help the community meet existing energy needs and contribute to the growing demand for clean, renewable energy while generating independent revenue for the Atikamekw Nation of Manawan and the Innu Nation of Lac-Saint-Jean.

Both projects support the Government of Canada's commitment to lowering Canadians' energy bills, creating more reliable and clean power, and fostering inclusive, respectful partnerships with Indigenous Peoples in the transition to a clean energy economy.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to reconciliation and supporting clean energy projects in Indigenous, rural and remote communities. In collaboration with governments, Indigenous partners and the energy sector, we are investing in initiatives to create economic growth in communities while tackling climate change."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"I am proud to see the largest off-grid hydropower project in Canada come to life and the exploration of more community-led initiatives in Canada's Northern regions. These projects are a powerful example of what's possible when Indigenous leadership and community vision come together, not only to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reliance on diesel but also to strengthen energy independence and create lasting social and economic benefits for communities. We are proud to support initiatives like this that build a cleaner, more inclusive energy future for all Canadians."

Brendan Hanley

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs

"The Innavik Hydro Project is an affirmation of a sustainable future for the Inuit community of Inukjuak. The project realizes a 20-year vision for Inuit-led and co-owned clean energy infrastructure that generates impacts for the Inuit beneficiaries of our community, through proactive and positive partnership with Innergex Renewable Energy, supported by the Governments of Canada and Quebec."

Tommy Palliser

President, Pituvik Landholding Corporation

"When Pituvik Landholding Corporation invited us to join them on this journey, we partnered closely with the people of Inukjuak to shape a project that reflects their vision and meets their needs. This project is a source of pride for all of us at Innergex because it directly improves daily life in Inukjuak while supporting the community's long-term energy independence. We are grateful for the collaboration and confidence of our Inuit partners, and we thank everyone who worked to make the community's vision a reality."

Michel Letellier

President and CEO, Innergex Renewable Energy

"First Nations must be involved in the development of the resources on their territory. We all live together on this land and work in partnership, guided by harmony and mutual respect. The goal of Énergie Matawak is not only to produce energy but also to do so responsibly while protecting our environment. Our project is one that carries hope for the future."

Keith-Michel Flamand

President, Énergie Matawak S.E.C.

"This investment in Indigenous-led hydropower projects exemplifies the economic reconciliation our sector is committed to advancing. Through meaningful equity partnerships, our sector is fostering job creation, local economic growth and shared prosperity in Indigenous communities. Collaboration with Indigenous Peoples is integral to building the sustainable, reliable and clean energy infrastructure Canada needs to achieve its climate goals while ensuring Indigenous communities have a true stake in our energy future."

Lorena Patterson

President and CEO, WaterPower Canada

Quick Facts

The Innavik Remote Hydro Project received $14.9 million in funding through the Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities (CERRC) program, and the Matawak Hydroelectric Power Plant project received over $1.7 million in funding through the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs).

Launched in 2018 and recapitalized in 2021, the $453 million CERRC program has supported 229 projects nationally to reduce the reliance on diesel fuel for heat and power in Indigenous and remote communities, including capacity building initiatives, large capital projects, innovation projects and bioheat projects.

The $4.5-billion Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program is designed to support the deployment of grid modernization, energy storage and non-emitting generation in every region of Canada, helping to grow the grid in a sustainable, affordable and reliable manner.

At 7.5 MW, the Innavik Remote Hydro Project is the largest commissioned project for the CERRC program to date and is the largest remote community-scale renewable energy project in Canada. It is a 50-50 partnership between the Pituvik Landholding Corporation, the development corporation for the Indigenous community of Inukjuak, and Innergex.

Énergie Matawak aims to develop the hydroelectric potential of the Lac Taureau reservoir by building a mini-hydroelectric plant on the existing infrastructure of the Matawin dam operated by Hydro-Québec. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026.

Associated Links

