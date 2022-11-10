CED grants more than $500,000 to the Sutton Volunteer Centre for its relocation project.

SUTTON, QC, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Public spaces are at the heart of our communities. They are important for residents and visitors as well as for businesses that contribute to the vitality of our regions. The pandemic has led us to rethink the organization of our community spaces and the Government of Canada has a strategic vision to create living environments where everyone can come together and flourish.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‒Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, announced a non-repayable contribution of $503,000 for the Sutton Volunteer Centre (CAB Sutton) under the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF). This support will enable the organization to bring all its activities together under one roof at the former Olivet Church, located in the heart of Sutton. The creation of the Maison des générations—Olivet House as a community hub will promote synergy among citizens and organizations.

CAB Sutton, an NPO rooted in Brome-Missisquoi for nearly 40 years, works to build strong community ties and to offer valuable services to young families, seniors and the most vulnerable.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity. By providing better access to recreational programs and facilities, we are contributing to the well-being of communities, families, and individuals across the country. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our regions and their shared spaces.

Quotes

"Our regions' vitality comes from projects such as this one by the Sutton Volunteer Centre. The new Maison des générations—Olivet House will dynamize the community with a thoroughly innovative gathering space. CAB is a key player doing exceptional work in our region. I am confident that this new building will enable the centre to reach its full potential as it continues to provide good services to the local community. I have no doubt that residents will quickly make it their own."

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"This generous contribution from CED will make it possible to carry out important work at the Maison des générations—Olivet House, a unifying project estimated at over $2 million. The community sector often works behind the scenes to help the most vulnerable. For us, this support is a testament to the importance of this work and confirms that, by providing an inclusive living environment, we are investing in the well‑being of our community."

Luce Goerlach, President, Sutton Volunteer Centre

Quick facts

The CCRF was launched in June 2021 . A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:

. A total of has been granted over two years to regional development agencies (RDAs), including for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities: adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines, and



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

The CCRF is being deployed under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

