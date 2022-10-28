New international designation recognizes sites that contribute to understanding the Earth and its history

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada is home to an incredible array of natural and cultural heritage sites that can't be found anywhere else in the world, including some that detail the earliest days in the Earth's formation and evolution of its species.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, congratulated the six Canadian sites named to an international list of the first 100 geological heritage sites. This new international designation acknowledges iconic locations around the world, recognized for their relevance and impact in understanding the Earth and its history.

The six Canadian sites among the first 100 geological heritage sites include five World Heritage sites, two of which are administered by Parks Canada. The sites named to the list are:

Mistaken Point ( Newfoundland and Labrador ). The world's best example of fossils which illustrate a critical time in the history: when life "first got big" (the first appearance of large, biologically complex organisms). Inscribed as a World Heritage site in 2016.

( and ). The world's best example of fossils which illustrate a critical time in the history: when life "first got big" (the first appearance of large, biologically complex organisms). Inscribed as a World Heritage site in 2016. Gros Morne National Park ( Newfoundland and Labrador ). One of the world's best exposures of the Moho , the boundary between crust and mantle rocks, preserved at the Earth's surface in a dramatic glacial landscape. First inscribed as a World Heritage site in 1987.

( and ). One of the world's best exposures of the , the boundary between crust and mantle rocks, preserved at the Earth's surface in a dramatic glacial landscape. First inscribed as a World Heritage site in 1987. Joggins Fossil Cliffs ( Nova Scotia ). The world's best and most complete known fossil record of 'Coal Age' tropical forests and Earth's earliest known reptiles. Inscribed as a World Heritage site in 2008.

( ). The world's best and most complete known fossil record of 'Coal Age' tropical forests and Earth's earliest known reptiles. Inscribed as a World Heritage site in 2008. Eo-Archean Nuvvuagittuk Greenstone Belt ( Quebec ). Located on the eastern shore of Hudson Bay , this site features some of the oldest rocks on Earth and potential traces of early life.

( ). Located on the eastern shore of , this site features some of the oldest rocks on Earth and potential traces of early life. Dinosaur Provincial Park ( Alberta ). The greatest concentration of Late Cretaceous dinosaur fossils yet found on Earth yielding remains of 44 species of dinosaurs and many other organisms. First inscribed as a World Heritage site in 1979.

( ). The greatest concentration of Late Cretaceous dinosaur fossils yet found on Earth yielding remains of 44 species of dinosaurs and many other organisms. First inscribed as a World Heritage site in 1979. Burgess Shale ( British Columbia ). One of the most significant fossil areas in the world featuring a diverse, abundant marine community dominated by soft-bodied organisms. Part of Yoho National Park , the Burgess Shale was originally inscribed as a World Heritage site in 1980. It became part of the larger Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks World Heritage site in 1984.

The list of geological heritage sites is the initiative of the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The announcement of the first 100 IUGS geological heritage sites was made during the IUGS 60th anniversary celebration recently held in Zumaia, Basque Coast UNESCO Global Geopark (Spain).

"Congratulations to the six Canadian sites selected among the first 100 IUGS geological heritage sites. These incredible places are sources of ongoing scientific research and discovery, and also serve as important contributors to local economies as unique, unparalleled tourism destinations. Internationally, these places represent the geo‑heritage of all humanity and the planet we call home."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

Quick Facts

The first 100 IUGS geological heritage sites were selected from 181 applications from 56 countries and include different types of sites and geological interest.

The first 100 IUGS geological heritage sites include 34 locations in the Americas, 28 in Europe , 15 in Africa , and 23 in Asia-Pacific / Middle East . Additional geological heritage sites are expected to be identified in the future.

, 15 in , and 23 in / . Additional geological heritage sites are expected to be identified in the future. Parks Canada is the Government of Canada's representative for the UNESCO World Heritage Convention. Twelve of Canada's 20 World Heritage sites include areas administered by Parks Canada.

