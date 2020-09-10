TORONTO, Sept 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Many Canadians struggle with mental health issues, but certain groups of Canadians face unique challenges when it comes to mental health because of racism, discrimination, socio-economic status or social exclusion. The Government of Canada remains committed to promoting positive mental health for everyone, particularly during these challenging times because of COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, announced an investment of $11.5 million in mental health funding for organizations across the country to promote mental health and wellbeing in our communities, and to tackle systemic challenges and barriers, including those faced by Black Canadians.

This funding supports community-based programs in mental health promotion, to increase health equity and address the underlying determinants of health. It also supports the development and implementation of culturally focused mental health programs for Black Canadians in communities across the country.

"In normal times, many Canadians struggle with mental health issues. But these are not normal times, and the unique challenges we are facing mean more people need help. The projects announced today will help Canadians maintain and improve their mental health, including groups who are disproportionally affected by COVID-19 like Black Canadians and those living in conditions that make them more at risk for mental health issues."

Funding announced today has been distributed through the Public Health Agency of Canada's Mental Health Promotion Innovation Fund ( $6.6 million ) and the Promoting Health Equity: Mental Health of Black Canadians Fund ( $4.9 million ).

Mental Health Promotion Innovation Fund ( ) and the Promoting Health Equity: Mental Health of Black Canadians Fund ( ). With COVID-19, more Canadians are reaching out for help. Canada's mental health and substance use support Wellness Together has helped 428,000 Canadians since its launch, and in July 2020 , the Canada's Suicide Prevention Service responded to double the requests from March.

