Government of Canada celebrates the Ingenuity of Arctic Peoples

2019 Arctic Inspiration Prize recipients honoured

OTTAWA, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is collaborating with our northern partners in building sustainable, healthy Indigenous and northern communities, while supporting innovation and the creation of new opportunities for socio-economic development, and enhancing food security in the face of a changing climate.

Last evening, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, attended the Arctic Inspiration Prize Awards Ceremony to celebrate the ingenuity and innovation of Arctic peoples. He presented an award recognizing the extraordinary vision and creativity in addressing the challenges and opportunities being experienced across the north due to climate change, economic and technological pressures, and their impacts on northern and Indigenous residents.

The Government of Canada looks forward to working with community leaders to explore opportunities to build and grow the economy, protect the environment, create good middle class jobs, and support safe and healthy families and communities for the benefit of the Canadian Arctic, Arctic Peoples and Canada as a whole.

Quotes

"It was honoured to participate in the 8th Annual Arctic Inspiration Prize Awards Ceremony. The passion the recipients have their communities is inspiring. Their innovative ideas will have lasting benefits for their people and their communities and I wish them enormous success.

I want to also congratulate and thank the Arctic Inspiration Prize team, trustees and network of partners and ambassadors for keeping the dream alive and for the opportunity to celebrate the amazing people of the North with them."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Northern Affairs

"It is so important for us to recognize that First Nations, Inuit, Metis and all northerners have developed the local solutions to meet the challenges and identify the opportunities in the North. The Arctic Inspiration Prize continues to bring these innovative leaders, their teams and their ideas to light. Congratulations to all of the finalists and award recipients. I cannot wait to see their projects become concrete solutions."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, M.D., P.C., M.P.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

The largest annual prize in Canada with a focus on the Arctic, the Arctic Inspiration Prize (AIP) encourages, enables and celebrates the inspiring achievements of the people of the North. Each year, the AIP awards up to $3 million : one $1 million prize, up to four prizes of up to $500,000 each, and up to seven youth prizes of up to $100,000 each.

