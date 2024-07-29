Government of Canada celebrates success of Canada-UK Biomanufacturing Collaboration

First round of funded projects demonstrates Canada and the UK's shared commitment to innovation and pandemic preparedness

LONDON, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Building on a long-standing partnership in science and innovation, Canada and the United Kingdom are continuing to strengthen their collaboration in critical sectors like biomanufacturing and pandemic preparedness. Together, Canada and the UK are demonstrating the power of international cooperation in addressing global challenges.

Last week, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, met with the Right Honourable Peter Kyle, Member of Parliament, UK Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, and launched the first round of projects selected under the Canada-UK Biomanufacturing Collaboration.

Canada and the UK have established a collaborative fund, with £10 million from the UK and $16 million from Canada under its Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy. This initiative, launched in 2023, aims to strengthen the biomanufacturing sector in both countries and enhance pandemic preparedness. In this first call for proposals, six innovative projects have been selected for funding, with Canada contributing approximately $3.4 million. Each successful project will be led by a consortium of companies from Canada and the UK and will focus on enabling technologies and innovations for the biomanufacturing of biologics and advanced therapeutics.

The selected projects address critical areas in biomanufacturing, including drug discovery, vaccine production and gene therapy. Notable examples include:

the development of AI-driven peptide discovery platforms to accelerate and improve drug discovery processes

the creation of automated biomanufacturing devices for the production of antibody drug conjugates, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs

advancements in sustainable growth factors for cellular therapeutics, supporting the development of next-generation treatments.

These projects will enhance Canada's biomanufacturing autonomy and readiness to address future public health challenges. The Canada-UK Biomanufacturing Collaboration is a testament to the power of international cooperation in advancing scientific innovation.

The Government of Canada will continue to support the growth and development of the domestic biomanufacturing sector through initiatives like the Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy, ensuring Canada remains at the forefront of innovation in this critical field.

Quotes

"This selection of the first round of projects under the Canada-UK Biomanufacturing Collaboration demonstrates our government's commitment to advancing Canada's biomanufacturing capabilities. By investing in these cutting-edge projects, we are not only strengthening our domestic capacity but also fostering international partnerships that will be crucial in addressing future health challenges."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Great science cannot be done in isolation, and joining forces with nations like Canada, which share our ambitions, will help us reach our common goal: to improve the quality of life for thousands struggling with cancer. Both our countries want to use the power of science and innovation to deliver economic growth, provide better health care, and act as a force for good in the world. I am pleased to renew that partnership today."

– The Right Honourable Peter Kyle, MP, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology

Quick facts

The Canada-UK Biomanufacturing Collaboration was launched in 2023 with the signing of a memorandum of cooperation to strengthen biomanufacturing capabilities and enhance pandemic preparedness in both countries.

The National Research Council of Canada (NRC) is providing advisory services and up to $3.4 million in research and development funding, through the NRC Industrial Research Assistance Program and the Collaborative Science, Technology and Innovation Program, to support the six collaborative projects.

of (NRC) is providing advisory services and up to in research and development funding, through the NRC Industrial Research Assistance Program and the Collaborative Science, Technology and Innovation Program, to support the six collaborative projects. The NRC and UK Research and Innovation signed a memorandum of understanding on research and innovation in July 2018 that provides the foundation for developing a stronger science, technology and innovation relationship between the two organizations.

that provides the foundation for developing a stronger science, technology and innovation relationship between the two organizations. This collaboration is part of Canada's broader Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy, which presents a long–term vision to protect Canadians against future pandemics and other health emergencies and to grow an innovative, competitive domestic life sciences sector..

broader Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy, which presents a long–term vision to protect Canadians against future pandemics and other health emergencies and to grow an innovative, competitive domestic life sciences sector.. Budget 2021 provided a total of $2.2 billion over seven years toward growing a vibrant domestic life sciences sector and securing pandemic preparedness. This budget funding provides foundational investments to help build Canada's talent pipeline and research systems, as well as to foster the growth of Canadian life sciences firms.

