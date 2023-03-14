CALGARY, AB, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Bill Blair, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, Jyoti Gondek, Mayor, City of Calgary, and Judy Hansen, Member of the Board for Trinity Place Foundation of Alberta, officially opened the Templemont Place and Gardens, a 120 unit affordable housing project for seniors in Calgary.

As announced in 2021, total contributions for this project are more than $36 million as well as an additional $5 million from the Federal Government through the Canada-Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy to support the completion of the project. Templemont consists of two buildings, connected through an underground parking garage and shared mechanical equipment. Templemont Place includes 50 affordable housing units and Templemont Gardens provides 70 supportive living units for people with specialized housing needs, including seniors who are unable to access traditional seniors' housing.

In-house physicians and nurse practitioners provide medical services and support to residents in the supportive living units and a tenant resource coordinator is also available to advocate on their behalf and to help them connect with various services and resources in the community.

Overall funding for this project includes:

$13.2 million through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund and $5 million through the Canada - Alberta bilateral agreement under the National Housing Strategy. An additional $10,000 was provided for Seed funding and $35,000 through a Provincial Fund Development Loan.

through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund and through the - bilateral agreement under the National Housing Strategy. An additional was provided for Seed funding and through a Provincial Fund Development Loan. $15 million from the Government of Alberta , $5 million through the Canada - Alberta bilateral agreement under the National Housing Strategy and $795,165 through Alberta Health Services

from the Government of , through the - bilateral agreement under the National Housing Strategy and through Alberta Health Services $354,000 from the City of Calgary

from the $112,500 contribution and $1.8 million in land equity from Trinity Place Foundation,

contribution and in land equity from Trinity Place Foundation, $2 million community contribution through the RESOLVE Calgary fundraising program

Quotes:

"Having a safe and affordable place to call home is crucial to the overall health and well-being of Canadians. Our government's investment into Templemont Place will improve the quality of life for seniors here in Calgary while also ensuring that they have a home that meets their needs and allows them to age with the dignity and independence that they so rightfully deserve" – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Seniors have made significant contributions to their communities throughout their lives and it is essential that we ensure they have a safe and affordable home that meets their needs as they age. Our government's investment in Templemont Place is already making a difference in the lives of those who live here. We are proud to support the creation of these affordable homes which will contribute to the overall well-being of seniors in Calgary." - The Honourable Bill Blair, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness

"Seniors deserve the option to live independently while staying in close proximity to their loved ones. The official opening of Templemont Place is just one example of our Government's commitment to ensure that senior citizens can enjoy a safe and stable environment in their own communities." -George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"Low-income seniors are too often priced out of the same communities they've helped to shape. Templemont Place will support seniors to remain close to family and neighbours and addresses a gap in affordable housing units dedicated to older adults. Projects like this can't happen without all three orders of government and non-profit organizations working together. The City will continue to collaborate and deliver on creative housing solutions to benefit all Calgarians." – Jyoti Gondek, Mayor, City of Calgary

"Trinity Place Foundation of Alberta is grateful to all who contributed to creating Templemont Place, an independent seniors housing complex. These partnerships are key in creating more affordable housing to benefit the seniors. With the rent being 20 percent below market rates, our seniors can live a better quality of life and be a bigger part of the community. It has been wonderful to see the friendships develop and the community spirit grow within the complex. We would like to thank the community, the Resolve campaign, the donors, the Government of Alberta and of course the Government of Canada." – Susan Mullie, Board Chair, Trinity Place Foundation of Alberta

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a National Housing Strategy (NHS) program that prioritizes affordable housing projects for those who need it most: women and children fleeing family violence; seniors, Indigenous people, persons with disabilities, persons with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.

is a National Housing Strategy (NHS) program that prioritizes affordable housing projects for those who need it most: women and children fleeing family violence; seniors, Indigenous people, persons with disabilities, persons with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. This project meets NHCF accessibility requirements, with 85 of the 120 units being accessible for people with reduced mobility.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home that they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca, or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.





authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in has a home that they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca, or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

