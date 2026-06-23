PUBLIC NOTICE - Full overnight closure of Chaudière Crossing to motorists

GATINEAU, QC, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be a full closure of the Chaudière Crossing to accommodate urgent rehabilitation work related to the Southern Structures Renewal Project, during the following period:

Tuesday, June 23, from 8 pm to 5 am

Chaudière Crossing (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

During this period, the crossing will be closed in both directions, and only local traffic will be permitted between Alexandre‑Taché Boulevard and Zaida Eddy Private Street. This measure is intended to ensure the safety of users and to allow the work to be completed safely. Road signage will be put in place to redirect motorists on both the Ontario and Québec sides.

The crossing will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

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SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services, https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html