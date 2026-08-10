Government of Canada awards construction contract for a new Canada Revenue Agency facility in St. John's

Modern, sustainable workspace to strengthen service delivery and support employees

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Aug. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Government of Canada is committed to providing modern, efficient and sustainable infrastructure to support the delivery of key public services to Canadians

Today, the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, announced that the Government of Canada has awarded a $121.6-million contract (HST included) to Pomerleau Inc, for construction of a new federal building to accommodate Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) employees in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.

This new Crown-owned facility, located at 80 Kelsey Drive in St, John's, will feature modern, accessible, purpose-built space to support the CRA's workforce and program delivery in the region.

In line with the Buy Canadian Policy, the contract includes requirements to prioritize Canadian suppliers and materials throughout the project. It will create work opportunities for local trades, which will sustain good-paying careers.

Construction will begin this summer, and is expected to be completed in 2029.

This investment demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to strengthening public services, supporting employees, and delivering modern, sustainable infrastructure for Canadians.

Quotes

"With this investment in St. John's, we are making a clear choice: investing in our public services, supporting local jobs, and putting Canadian businesses to work. By modernizing Canada Revenue Agency facilities and prioritizing Canadian suppliers and materials, we are building a stronger economy while delivering better services for Canadians."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"The Canada Revenue Agency is proud to mark this important milestone. By providing our employees with a modern, accessible, and collaborative workplace, we are strengthening our ability to deliver high-quality services, support compliance, and respond to the evolving needs of Canadians. This investment reflects our long-term commitment to our employees, the people of Newfoundland and Labrador, and the effective delivery of public services for years to come."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Finance and National Revenue

"A new federal building here in St. John's means good work for local trades, and a modern space for public servants to provide leading service to people in this province. This is the kind of investment that keeps good jobs, and good people, in Newfoundland and Labrador and builds strong communities."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson

Minister of Fisheries and Member of Parliament for St. John's East

Quick facts

The design contract for this new building, valued at approximately $8.8 million, was awarded to Moriyama & Teshima Architects on November 30, 2023.

The project aligns with the Greening Government Strategy, targeting low-carbon and climate-resilient building performance.

A Request for Proposal for the construction contract was issued to five pre-qualified suppliers, who were identified through an Invitation to Qualify.

This procurement incorporates provisions of the Policy on Prioritizing Canadian Suppliers and Canadian Content in Strategic Federal Procurement and the Policy on Prioritizing Canadian Materials in Federal Procurements, both of which came into effect on December 16, 2025, and includes clauses that prioritize Canadian Suppliers, Canadian Value‑Added content and Canadian Material in accordance with these policies.

The site at 80 Kelsey Drive was selected through an open process (April 2022), with the purchase completed in October 2023 to support accessible, long-term CRA operations.

This building will replace the Data Tax Centre at 290 Empire Avenue in St. John's, which has reached the end of its life expectancy and will be disposed of through standard federal processes.

Associated links

Government of Canada marks key milestones to build new federal facility in St. John's

Greening Government Strategy

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Contacts: Victor Kandasamy, Director of Regional Affairs, Office of the Honourable Joël Lightbound, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, [email protected]