Government of Canada advances major infrastructure project to strengthen public and animal health, border protection and security science

New Ottawa science hub will help protect Canadians, support economic growth and strengthen Canada's science and security capabilities.

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Through Laboratories Canada, the Government of Canada is investing in modern science infrastructure that helps protect Canadians and our food supply, strengthens public health and security, and supports a resilient economy.

Conceptual rendering of the Regulatory and Security Science Main facility in Ottawa, Ontario, highlighting the building’s front entrance and architectural design. Rendering is subject to change. Conceptual aerial rendering of the Regulatory and Security Science Main campus in Ottawa, Ontario, showing the facilities under construction as part of the Laboratories Canada initiative. Rendering is subject to change.

Today, the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, announced that the Government of Canada has awarded a $768.6-million construction services contract to PCL Construction Canada Inc. for the Regulatory and Security Science Main (RSS Main) project in Ottawa. This marks a major milestone as the project advances into full construction following earlier site preparation and enabling work.

As part of Canada's commitments under NATO's defence investment framework, the RSS Main project will contribute to defence and security-related investment goals by strengthening Canada's national security, resilience and emergency preparedness capabilities through modern science infrastructure. This significant investment will also support Canadian workers and businesses, advancing the Government of Canada's Buy Canadian objectives through the use of Canadian expertise and, where possible, Canadian-sourced materials.

Through this investment, Public Services and Procurement Canada is delivering six modern science facilities on the existing Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) Ottawa Laboratory site. Together, these facilities will form the RSS Main campus and support greater collaboration among scientists and researchers from the CFIA, the Canada Border Services Agency, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The RSS Main campus will feature modern laboratories, advanced technologies and digital systems that support science and research. These capabilities will help strengthen Canada's food supply, enhance emergency preparedness and secure our borders while keeping trade and travel moving to support the economy.

The Government of Canada is working closely with the Anishinàbe Algonquin Nation and other Indigenous partners to incorporate Indigenous perspectives into the planning and design of RSS Main. Indigenous Participation Plans included in project contracts will help create meaningful economic opportunities for Indigenous businesses and communities.

Quotes

"Canadians rely on science every day, whether it's protecting public health, strengthening our borders, or helping Canada respond to emerging risks and challenges. Through Laboratories Canada, we are making one of the largest investments in federal science infrastructure in a generation. RSS Main will equip Canada's scientists and researchers with the modern tools they need to tackle emerging challenges, strengthen Canada's resilience, support economic growth, and help keep Canadians safe for years to come."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"Ottawa is home to some of Canada's most important scientific and research institutions, and this investment reinforces our city's role as a leader in innovation, public service, and national resilience. The new RSS Main campus will bring together world-class scientists and researchers in modern facilities, creating good jobs, advancing Canadian expertise, and strengthening the capabilities that help keep Canadians safe and our economy strong."

The Honourable David J. McGuinty

Minister of National Defence

"Protecting the health of Canadians requires strong collaboration and cutting–edge science. This project will enhance our national capacity to assess risks, support evidence–based decisions, and respond effectively to emerging issues. By investing in modern laboratories, we are reinforcing Canada's science capacity while supporting economic growth and building healthier, safer communities."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Canada's high–quality agricultural products depend on strong science and regulatory excellence. By modernizing our scientific infrastructure, we are giving experts the tools they need to detect and respond to emerging risks, support trade, and ensure Canadian producers and processors continue to thrive in an evolving global marketplace."

The Honourable Heath Macdonald

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Keeping Canadians safe is our top priority. Advanced new laboratories will allow experts to collaborate on high-tech tools and threat research. These resources will help border services officers stop contraband and criminal activity while keeping trade and travel moving smoothly."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Public Safety

"Here in Ottawa, scientists and researchers are helping drive the discoveries and innovations that strengthen Canada. By investing in modern laboratories, we are reinforcing Canada's scientific capacity while supporting economic growth, creating good jobs, and building healthier, safer communities. Through a Buy Canadian procurement approach, we are prioritizing Canadian steel, wood products, aluminum, goods, and services wherever possible and leveraging Canadian expertise to deliver economic benefits across the country."

The Honourable Mona Fortier

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs

Quick facts

Laboratories Canada is a $3.8-billion Government of Canada initiative to modernize federal science infrastructure and strengthen collaboration across science-based departments and agencies.

The RSS Main project is being delivered in multiple components, allowing the campus to expand and adapt as science needs evolve.

The current phase of the project is valued at approximately $1 billion and represents approximately 50% of the total planned RSS Main scope.

Through a combination of construction, operations and personnel costs, the project is expected to contribute approximately $900 million toward Canada's NATO-related security and resilience spending over the next 10 years.

Construction began in 2024 and is expected to be completed in 2031.

The project will accommodate approximately 275 employees and support approximately 25 science programs from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the Canada Border Services Agency, Health Canada, and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The project is being delivered using Laboratories Canada's Repeatable Laboratory Design Framework and is targeting high standards for sustainability, accessibility, and energy performance, including LEED and Fitwel certification.

Associated links

Laboratories Canada

Government of Canada invests in laboratories to support science in Canada

Regulatory and Security Science

Regulatory and Security Science Main project

The Ottawa Laboratory (Fallowfield)

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SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Contacts: Victor Kandasamy, Director of Regional Affairs, Office of the Honourable Joël Lightbound, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, [email protected]