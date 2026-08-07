Government of Canada conditionally sells retired CC-130H Hercules aircraft to protect Canadians by strengthening Canada's private sector aerial firefighting capacity

Supporting Canadian industry and emergency preparedness

ABBOTSFORD, BC, Aug. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- As Canada continues to respond to increasingly severe wildfire seasons, the Government of Canada is protecting Canadians while ensuring that critical assets are managed responsibly to continue to deliver value to Canadians.

A CC-130H Hercules from 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron flies over the skies of Key West, Florida, supporting search and rescue training operations during Key West SAREX 2025. Image taken on 12 March 2025. Photo by Corporal Raj Dhagat, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

Today, the Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State (Defence Procurement), on behalf of the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, announced that the Government of Canada has conditionally sold 10 CC‑130H Hercules aircraft to Coulson Aviation (Canada) Ltd., of Port Alberni, British Columbia.

Coulson intends to convert, maintain and operate the aircraft to support aerial firefighting efforts. Once these military aircraft are certified for civil use in Canada, they will continue serving Canadians by supporting emergency response capabilities across the country while creating economic opportunities for domestic industry.

The sale is being coordinated through GCMil, a group within Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) that sells surplus military assets on behalf of National Defence.

This initiative will strengthen Canadian private sector wildfire response capabilities while supporting Canadian aerospace jobs, and reflects the Government of Canada's commitment to responsible asset stewardship and collaboration with industry partners.

Quotes

"Canadians rely on strong wildfire and emergency response capabilities to help protect communities across the country. The conditional sale of these retired Hercules aircraft to a Canadian company with world‑class expertise, we are ensuring that valuable military assets continue to serve Canadians. This initiative supports good jobs, strengthens our aerospace sector and enhances Canada's ability to respond to wildfires and other emergencies."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"Responsible asset divestment can allow military assets to continue to protect Canadians while creating new opportunities for Canadian industry. Coulson Aviation's planned conversions will extend the operational life of these aircraft and support emergency response capabilities, including crucial aerial fire fighting missions."

The Honourable Stephen Fuhr

Secretary of State (Defence Procurement)

"Coulson Aviation is a world leader in aerial firefighting. They've invested significantly in protecting B.C. through innovative night vision aircraft, fixed wing aircraft, and more. These 10 aircraft will add to Coulson's firefighting capacity, so that they can continue to lead around the world."

The Honourable Ravi Parmar

Minister of Forests of British Columbia

Quick facts

The 10 CC-130H Hercules aircraft are part of a fleet of 12 retired by the Royal Canadian Air Force in January 2026.

The remaining two retired CC-130H Hercules aircraft will be publicly displayed at bases and museums across the country.

The sale remains conditional, pending the completion of contractual arrangements and applicable Transport Canada regulatory approvals.

The selling price of the aircraft and bid information are considered confidential.

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SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Contacts: For information (media only): Sofiya Sapeha, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Stephen Fuhr, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]